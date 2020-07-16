‘Best game in a Forest shirt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on one man for performance v Swansea

Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with fellow play-off chasers Swansea City yesterday and many Reds fans have heaped praise on the performance of defender Carl Jenkinson.

Sammy Ameobi’s brace secured the point for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, with the winger twice pulling the hosts back level at the City Ground.

Rhian Brewster gave the Swans an early lead, expertly smashing a half-volley into the top corner inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ameobi curled in a response 12 minutes later but Steve Cooper’s side took the lead once again on the eve of half time, with Andre Ayew scoring from the penalty spot.

Ameobi proved his side’s saviour once again 10 minutes into the second half, nestling a low effort in the bottom corner.

Despite Kyle Naughton’s 82nd-minute red card, the scores ended level at the City Ground – a result that leaves Forest five points above seventh with two games left to play.

With Matty Cash missing, Jenkinson started at right-back for just the sixth time in the league this term and produced an impressive display.

The 28-year-old has looked solid and reliable in both of Forest’s last two games and is a strong alternative to Cash, who has been brilliant this term and has been linked with a move away in the summer.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Nottingham Forest players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Brice Samba wear? 1 13 30 33

Jenkinson’s display against the Swans certainly appears to have caught the attention of Reds fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Jenko did very well again but cashy right RB all day everyday , jenko solid back up — zack johnston (@zackeryjohnston) July 15, 2020

Fair play to Jenkinson. He has come in and done a job. I’ve been quite impressed. Much better than when he first joined but has had injuries #NFFC — JeffP_NFFC (@JeffPal84067135) July 15, 2020

I mean, he's no Matty Cash but Jenkinson does offer something to this team. Glad he's back #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) July 15, 2020

Jenkinson was written off by everyone after the Charlton game and has been associated with that match ever since. But if we don't go up and have to sell Cash there is no need to spend money on a RB to replace him. Jenko has been quality the last 2 games. #nffc — FTID (@4evaNFFC) July 15, 2020

I agree 100%. I think he has been great and Cash is a hard act to live up to – and if we don’t go up, Cash will likely leave and we will have a replacement. #NFFC — david huskisson (@dhuskiss) July 15, 2020

Thought Jenkinson had his best game in a Forest shirt tonight. Honourable mentions for Big Joe, Ribs, Silva when he came on and of course Sameobi #nffc I’d have taken us to be in this position after 44 games. In Sabri I trust. You Reds! — Rob Blackmore (@Soniquella) July 15, 2020

Great game of football even an appalling ref could not spoil it – feel happier the way #nffc played today after first 20 looked like team we’d seen earlier in season…still to get over the line word for Jenkinson who has come in cold and done well Mighten with his best cameo too — Chris W (@trickyterra) July 15, 2020

Thought jenkinson played well — Rhys (@Rhys77899050) July 15, 2020