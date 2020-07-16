Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Best game in a Forest shirt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on one man for performance v Swansea

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with fellow play-off chasers Swansea City yesterday and many Reds fans have heaped praise on the performance of defender Carl Jenkinson. 

Sammy Ameobi’s brace secured the point for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, with the winger twice pulling the hosts back level at the City Ground.

Rhian Brewster gave the Swans an early lead, expertly smashing a half-volley into the top corner inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ameobi curled in a response 12 minutes later but Steve Cooper’s side took the lead once again on the eve of half time, with Andre Ayew scoring from the penalty spot.

Ameobi proved his side’s saviour once again 10 minutes into the second half, nestling a low effort in the bottom corner.

Despite Kyle Naughton’s 82nd-minute red card, the scores ended level at the City Ground – a result that leaves Forest five points above seventh with two games left to play.

With Matty Cash missing, Jenkinson started at right-back for just the sixth time in the league this term and produced an impressive display.

The 28-year-old has looked solid and reliable in both of Forest’s last two games and is a strong alternative to Cash, who has been brilliant this term and has been linked with a move away in the summer.

Jenkinson’s display against the Swans certainly appears to have caught the attention of Reds fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


