A number of Middlesbrough supporters have heaped praise on Martin Payero after his influential performance in Boro’s much-needed 2-0 win against Peterborough United.

Neil Warnock’s side went into the game aiming to get their form back on track after they suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Hull City before the international break.

That was not going to be easy considering the number of injury issues that Boro are having to contend with at the moment.

However, they did eventually manage to do just about enough against Peterborough to take all three points.

That came with Paddy McNair and Josh Coburn grabbing goals in the final five minutes of the game to seal the win and lift them up into the top half of the table.

One player who delivered a very strong performance for Boro against Peterborough was Payero.

The 23-year-old managing to grab his first assist for Middlesbrough in the Championship for Coburn’s last-minute goal that made it 2-0 and took the game away from Peterborough.

Payero also won seven duels, make one clearance, one tackle, and block one shot. While he also made one key pass and completed four successful dribbles for Warnock’s side.

It was a performance that showed the quality that Payero can bring to the table for Middlesbrough if he is able to keep getting chances to impress.

Many Boro supporters were quick to hail the midfielder for his display and suggested that he now needs to be handed more minutes.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Martin Payero was excellent today. It's clear he has loads of quality and technical ability, but he just needs a run of games in the team now. Celebration for the assist showed how much it meant to him as well. #boro — Michael (@miichaelloo) October 16, 2021

Needed that, left it very late but we’ll take it. Payero looked class once he settled into it, definitely more of an attacking than a box-to-box midfielder. Tav and Bamba looked good again IMO. Did well to take the 3 points. https://t.co/NNSbCDwxjS — Matt Breckon (@MABrecksy) October 16, 2021

Could see how much it meant for Payero to get his first assist. Really happy for him. His best game in a Boro shirt. #Boro #UTB — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) October 16, 2021

Payero was very good today… got a pass on him a great ball in and can beat his man buzzing for him to get an assist — Jordan 🇦🇹 (@Jordanwalker280) October 16, 2021

Our best player today — Ben (@Ben230303) October 16, 2021

Build the team around payero, was class today — Jak Semark (@jakthelad95) October 16, 2021

Payero showed what he can do today. Driving from midfield and the quality to find a pass — lucas connor (@Lucdoggy) October 16, 2021

Payero 2nd half was quality — Dylan Savvery (@DylanSavvery) October 16, 2021