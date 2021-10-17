Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Best game in a Boro shirt’, ‘Build the team around…’ – Many Middlesbrough fans rave about ‘quality’ performer in late win

Published

21 mins ago

on

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have heaped praise on Martin Payero after his influential performance in Boro’s much-needed 2-0 win against Peterborough United.

Neil Warnock’s side went into the game aiming to get their form back on track after they suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Hull City before the international break.

That was not going to be easy considering the number of injury issues that Boro are having to contend with at the moment.

However, they did eventually manage to do just about enough against Peterborough to take all three points.

That came with Paddy McNair and Josh Coburn grabbing goals in the final five minutes of the game to seal the win and lift them up into the top half of the table.

One player who delivered a very strong performance for Boro against Peterborough was Payero.

The 23-year-old managing to grab his first assist for Middlesbrough in the Championship for Coburn’s last-minute goal that made it 2-0 and took the game away from Peterborough.

Payero also won seven duels, make one clearance, one tackle, and block one shot. While he also made one key pass and completed four successful dribbles for Warnock’s side.

It was a performance that showed the quality that Payero can bring to the table for Middlesbrough if he is able to keep getting chances to impress.

Many Boro supporters were quick to hail the midfielder for his display and suggested that he now needs to be handed more minutes.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


