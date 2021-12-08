‘Best game for us’, ‘What a class act’ – Many Sunderland fans wax lyrical about one player in 5-0 win

Sunderland put five past Morecambe as they got back to winning ways in League One last night and many Black Cats fans have been raving about the performance of Alex Pritchard.

The attacking midfielder looks to have found his feet at the North East club in recent weeks, scoring twice and adding two assists in his last five games.

Pritchard was at it again at the Stadium of Light yesterday, scoring the third as Lee Johnson’s side hammered the Shrimps.

Ross Stewart bagged the opener after 14 minutes and Nathan Broadhead doubled the deficit three minutes later.

11 minutes into the second half, Pritchard swept in his second of the season while Broadhead and Leon Dajaku capped off the performance in style inside the last half an hour.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in January and after a slow start has become a useful option for Johnson in recent weeks – both as a goalscorer and a creator.

His performance against Morecambe certainly caught the attention of the home support, with many Sunderland fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about his display…

Good win tonight with solid performances throughout the team. Pritchard is looking a class act at the minute! Goal difference is slowly getting better now. What’s the craic with some fans booing O’Brien when he came on? #SAFC — J. Simpson (@_JordanSimpson) December 7, 2021

3 goals (yes im counting the corner) and 4 assists now for pritchard. took a while, understandably after being out the game a while, but finally showing how good of a player he is. need to keep the front triangle of him stewart and broadhead fit. — Tyler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SAFCTylerr) December 7, 2021

Best performance of the season for me. Lads worked so so hard off the ball and on the ball showed the quality we have. Very tough to pick a MOTM but for me watching Alex Pritchard is a joy. The way he glides past players is a class above this league. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) December 7, 2021

Much better performance that, albeit against poor opposition. Foch was much improved, Pritchard is starting to show why he was in the PL not long ago and Broadhead and Stewart are both back amongst the goals! #safc — Dan (@Dan1879_SAFC) December 7, 2021

I thought Pritchard had his best game for us to be honest. He was my MOTM #SAFC — Paul (@PWalton1987) December 7, 2021

Alex Pritchard is starting to make a real difference to this team. What a class act. Pritch and Broadhead will be hugely significant for us in the 2nd half of the season. #safc — Doug ن (@friendofkorg) December 7, 2021

Didn't really see much in Pritchard at first but now with a run of games he looks probably our best player atm #SAFC — Lewis (@LewisSAFC_) December 7, 2021

Pritchard has absolutely controlled the play tonight. #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) December 7, 2021