Sky Bet League One

‘Best game for us’, ‘What a class act’ – Many Sunderland fans wax lyrical about one player in 5-0 win

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Sunderland put five past Morecambe as they got back to winning ways in League One last night and many Black Cats fans have been raving about the performance of Alex Pritchard. 

The attacking midfielder looks to have found his feet at the North East club in recent weeks, scoring twice and adding two assists in his last five games.

Pritchard was at it again at the Stadium of Light yesterday, scoring the third as Lee Johnson’s side hammered the Shrimps.

Ross Stewart bagged the opener after 14 minutes and Nathan Broadhead doubled the deficit three minutes later.

11 minutes into the second half, Pritchard swept in his second of the season while Broadhead and Leon Dajaku capped off the performance in style inside the last half an hour.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in January and after a slow start has become a useful option for Johnson in recent weeks – both as a goalscorer and a creator.

His performance against Morecambe certainly caught the attention of the home support, with many Sunderland fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about his display…


