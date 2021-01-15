‘Best for the club’ – Cardiff City confirm player’s temporary departure: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Cardiff City have recently confirmed that winger Gavin Whyte has left the club on a temporary basis, as he moved to League One side Hull City.

Whyte signed for the club from Oxford United back in July 2019, and has gone on to make 37 appearances in total for the Bluebirds.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan Ben Johnsey has reacted to the news that Whyte has departed the Cardiff City Stadium on a temporary basis.

Johnsey felt as though it was the best move for the club, with Whyte struggling for consistent minutes with the Bluebirds in all competitions this term.

The Northern Irishman has been restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions this term, and was clearly eager to find regular game time during the January transfer window.

“Personally I feel this is best for the club, Whyte has played little to no minutes so far this season and this doesn’t look to be changing any time soon.

“The Irish winger was a fan-favourite at Oxford and rediscovering his form could help him to kick on next season and become the player the club felt he could be. While I would prefer a loan to the Championship a promotion race could be exactly what he needs to help gain his confidence, rather then sitting in a team at the bottom of the table

“I definitely think a loan is the best option, not being one to have given up on the winger still feeling he can build on the promise he showed early on under Neil Warnock.”

Johnsey is expecting Whyte to be a success at Hull City, with the Tigers looking to win promotion into the Championship this term under the management of Grant McCann.

“Since arriving from Oxford, Whyte has failed to show what he can do. After a few good performances, fans were excited to see more, though his game time dwindled and he hasn’t had a consistent run since. A brief stint in the play-off semi final second-leg against Fulham did not appease fans, many were surprised he wasn’t loaned out in the summer.

“His time at Cardiff aside, I definitely feel Gavin Whyte will be successful at Hull. If his time at Oxford is anything to go by the Tigers will be getting a tireless winger with an impeccable work-rate, though he has been known to lack an end product.

“While he has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship I feel he could be one of the best at league one level, and will definitely aid Hull in their battle for promotion.”

The Cardiff City fan went on to admit that the club is now short on depth in wide areas after Whyte’s temporary departure was confirmed on Thursday evening.

Johnsey is keen to see another attack-minded signing arrive, as he still feels as though Neil Harris’ side haven’t replaced Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who departed in 2020.

“Gavin Whyte’s departure will leave Cardiff short of depth on the wing, though the Bluebirds won’t necessarily have to sign another winger. I would prefer Cardiff to sign a number ten, allowing Harry Wilson to commit to his role on the wing rather than playing through the middle.

“If Cardiff are to sign another winger, he will have to be different to what we currently have. Cardiff are desperate to add more pace in the side and now could be an opportunity to do that, and finally replace Mendez Laing after his departure in the summer.”

Disclaimer: The views cast from various supporters in the Fan’s Voice series do not represent those of Football League World.