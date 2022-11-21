“Best for both parties” – Rangers eye transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Scottish giants Rangers are currently considering a January move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, as per a report from Scottish Express Sport.

With the 30-year-old’s contract at Carrow Road set to expire next summer, McLean would be free to sign a pre-contarct arrangement at Ibrox as early as January.

McLean has featured 18 times in the league thus far for the Canaries, contributing with a goal and an assist, whilst the midfielder has also stepped in at left back when needed.

A Rangers supporter, the midfielder spent some time within the club’s academy as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on McLean and whether or not he would be a good addition at Carrow Road…

Billy Mulley

It will be an interesting situation to follow as it would be no surprise if McLean is tempted by the prospect of joining the club he has supported all of his life.

Proving to be an excellent servant for the Norfolk club over the years, he has struggled a little bit during this campaign, meaning this might be the right time for the midfielder to depart.

An excellent technician and someone who reads the game very well, he would be a welcomed addition north of the border and would certainly bolster the competition levels within the midfield at Rangers.

It is a difficult one for Norwich who have a lack of control in this situation but it does seem like a move that makes sense for both the individual and for the Scottish club.

Adam Jones

Able to operate in multiple positions, the Canaries could benefit from keeping McLean at Carrow Road for the remainder of the campaign.

However, there comes a point where it feels like it’s best for both parties to move on and perhaps January is that time – because that would allow Norwich to reinvest that money into the playing squad.

The Canaries’ spending power looks set to be limited without player sales so it would make sense for them to cash in on McLean – and with the money they could receive for the 30-year-old – they may be able to make a few decent loan signings.

Those fresh faces could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship.

However, it would be difficult to see Dean Smith wanting him to move on because he has been a regular in the first team this season.

Marcus Ally

This would probably be quite an enticing move for the 30-year-old, especially considering the negative atmosphere hanging over Carrow Road at the moment.

At this stage of his career, McLean may only have one or two high profile left, and returning to his homeland to play for a club the size of Rangers is an exciting opportunity.

McLean has been a key figure for Norwich in their ups and downs of the last few seasons, and has been a regular starter under Dean Smith this term.

Therefore, it would be a blow to lose him in January, but with his contract running down it may be the best move for both parties, freeing up some wages for the Canaries to source a replacement.