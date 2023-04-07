This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City revealed earlier this week that Teemu Pukki is set to leave the club following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

In a statement released by the Canaries' official website, it was confirmed that the forward will not be signing a new contract at Carrow Road and thus will become a free-agent later this year.

Signed by Norwich on a free transfer in 2019, Pukki helped Norwich seal promotion in his debut season by scoring 29 goals in 43 league appearances.

Pukki went on to reach double-figures for goals in the Premier League during the following campaign as the Canaries suffered relegation to the Championship.

The Canaries achieved an immediate return to the top-flight in 2021 with Pukki topping the goalscoring charts once again.

Norwich were unable to consolidate a place in the Premier League last season and are currently facing a battle to reach the play-offs in the second-tier.

How do Norwich fans feel about Pukki's exit?

Making reference to Pukki's impending exit, FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has admitted that, although it will be difficult for his side to find a replacement for the Finland international, the departure is best for both parties.

Speaking to FLW, Downes said: "I think it had got to the point where most Norwich fans were expecting Pukki's exit, especially because his contract was ending at the end of the season.

"There's not very long left of the season so, if he was going to sign a new contract, it probably would have happened by now.

"I think what's probably happened is, he knew that he was going to leave from the start of the season, he knew that the club were probably trying to persuade him to stay.

"But, I think it's probably best for both parties now, in that we need to move on.

"It's going to be hard to as we don't have anyone who is anywhere near his level and, actually, getting him on a free was a masterstroke that you don't have very often.

"So, I think he will go abroad as I don't think he will really want to be a bench option in the Premier League, so I think he'll want European-style football where he goes to Turkey or Portugal, a place like that, and tries his luck in Europe.

"It's really horrible as he has been here for five years and you just don't ever imagine he's going to leave.

"But I think it is right for both parties and I look forward to seeing what he can do wherever his next club is."

Will Pukki fire Norwich into the play-offs?

While Pukki has once again reached double-figures for goals this season, he has struggled for form since the turn of the year.

Norwich will need the forward to be firing on all cylinders in their upcoming fixtures in order to have a chance of making the play-offs.

By stepping up to the mark, there is a good possibility that Pukki will indeed be able to help his side extend their season past the 46-game mark in May.