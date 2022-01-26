Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Best for all parties’, ‘The right decision’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed that Harlee Dean has left the club to join League One Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-back had been a key figure under Lee Bowyer after he was named as Aitor Karanka’s successor last year but he was frozen out earlier in the current campaign and hasn’t featured for Blues since late November as a result.

Therefore, Bowyer made it clear the defender was available for transfer and a temporary switch to the Owls was announced this afternoon by the club.

It’s fair to say that it’s a move that most Birmingham fans feel makes sense as Dean had a difficult relationship with the support recently, even if many appreciated his efforts, particularly in the previous season as he impressed to keep the team in the league.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from some on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best for all parties’, ‘The right decision’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: