‘Best for all parties’, ‘The right decision’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that Harlee Dean has left the club to join League One Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

Go well, Harlee! 💪 Harlee Dean has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 26, 2022

The centre-back had been a key figure under Lee Bowyer after he was named as Aitor Karanka’s successor last year but he was frozen out earlier in the current campaign and hasn’t featured for Blues since late November as a result.

Therefore, Bowyer made it clear the defender was available for transfer and a temporary switch to the Owls was announced this afternoon by the club.

It’s fair to say that it’s a move that most Birmingham fans feel makes sense as Dean had a difficult relationship with the support recently, even if many appreciated his efforts, particularly in the previous season as he impressed to keep the team in the league.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from some on Twitter…

Best for all parties I think — PC (@PC1875) January 26, 2022

It's finally happened!! I wish him all the best. 100% it's the right decision and definitely the right time for him to leave the club. Fair play Gardner and Bowyer for not backing down on this decision they made. Now it's time for some signings Craig. More funds freed up. #bcfc https://t.co/gKfUnJlNzH — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) January 26, 2022

Good luck mate. Could never deny your commitment. — Nev Hawkins (@hawkins_nev) January 26, 2022

Hope he does well for them and earns himself a move. When is his contract up?. — james k (@jdkinsella) January 26, 2022

It’s bitter sweet really — Benjamin Pike (@BenjaminPike15) January 26, 2022

To be fair, that’s a good signing for them. — Tom Richman (@tomrichman94) January 26, 2022

Good luck to him, shame it hasn't worked out here — Jacko (@Andyjack83) January 26, 2022