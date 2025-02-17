This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall and Billy Mitchell have been told that a summer departure from The Den could suit both the player and the club.

The 23-year-old has come through the ranks with the Londoners, and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for his boyhood side.

However, with Mitchell’s contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts about his long-term future.

Billy Mitchell facing uncertain Millwall future

It has been a mixed season for Millwall so far, with Alex Neil replacing Neil Harris as manager midway through the campaign.

There are reasons for positivity under the Scotsman, but Mitchell hasn’t always figured in the starting XI under the ex-Preston chief, although he did play in the weekend draw at home to West Brom.

Nevertheless, Mitchell hasn’t been getting the minutes he would’ve wanted, and with his contract running down, it remains to be seen if he remains with Millwall beyond this season.

And, when asked if the club should look to keep the player, our Lions fan pundit Lucas Ball admitted that whilst it would be a difficult call, a summer exit could be the right decision for all concerned.

“It’s a tough one. Two or three years ago, under Gary Rowett, he started to come into his own a little bit more. He was doing really well for a spell, and he looked like he might be capable of taking that next step up in his game.

“He came through the academy as someone who was known to have an eye for a pass, a creative, box-to-box number eight, who could maybe add goals to his game with a bit of coaching, but unfortunately it just hasn’t turned out that way for him.

“Mitchell has had a couple of long-term injuries at key times, that has meant he missed pre-season, or just as he started to get a run in the team.

“That is probably what has hindered his Millwall career, and George Saville has been ahead of him, and he has been a shrewd operator in the Championship over the years, although his time is probably coming to an end, as he has looked off the pace. In Casper De Norre you’ve got a very good Championship quality number six or eight, as he can do either, but I prefer him slightly higher up the pitch.

“Mitchell isn’t bad on the ball, but he tends to take the safe option a lot, and that killer pass seems to have gone away, which is a shame. With his contract up, I think I’d be willing to let him go.

“You always want to see players who come through the academy to do well, to stick around, particularly with Billy as he is a Millwall fan, but it’s probably best for all parties if he does move on.”

Alex Neil will be preparing for a huge summer at Millwall

Millwall still have a lot to play for this season, as they’re in the FA Cup, and whilst it seems unlikely, they are seven points away from the play-off places, so they will fight until the end to reach the top six.

Championship Table (as of 17/2/25) Team P GD Pts 13 QPR 33 -2 44 14 Millwall 32 -1 41 15 Preston 32 -4 41

They have taken positive strides under Neil, and he is sure to oversee a crucial summer as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

That will include making some big decisions, with Mitchell falling into that category, so it will be interesting to see what the Millwall side looks like when the 2025/26 season starts in August.