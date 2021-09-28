‘Best footballing centre-back in England’ – Gabriel Zakuani on EFL player linked with Man United and Spurs

Former Peterborough United defender Gabriel Zakuani has claimed that Posh teenager Ronnie Edwards is “the best footballing centre-back in England” amid links to Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 18-year-old first broke into the Peterborough side last term but has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s starting XI in recent weeks, playing every minute of the Championship club’s last three games.

Edwards’ recent performances appear to have turned heads and among those impressed is Zakuani, who knows a thing or two about being an EFL defender having made more than 200 appearances for the Posh.

He took to Twitter to make a very bold claim about the former Barnet player and one that may excite fans of a number of clubs.

Watched Posh on Friday night and I’ve watched the game back 3 times, Ronnie Edwards is the best footballing centre back in England, there’s no doubt in my mind, if I spent a month with him teaching him how to head bricks I promise you he’s the number 1 prospect in the UK #pufc — Gabriel Zakuani (@Gabs50Zakuani) September 26, 2021

It’s not just Zakuani that is keen on Edwards as Spurs were linked with him back in August and Man United are now said to have joined the race.

Reports have suggested that club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, father of Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson, recommended the defender to the Red Devils, who are now keeping tabs on him and hope to use their former manager’s family relationship to their advantage.

The Verdict

Edwards’ performances have been hugely impressive in recent weeks and he’s certainly a player worth getting excited about considering he is just 18 years old.

The comments from former defender Zakuani are likely to excite Posh fans, though they may be worried that the teenager may not be around too much longer given the current hype.

With the centre-back’s stock higher than ever and four years still left on his current deal, you feel Peterborough will be looking to ensure they’re well-compensated should Edwards leave anytime soon.

The defender could well be the next player they cash in on.