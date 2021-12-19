‘Best footballer we have’, ‘Baller’ – Many Blackpool supporters praise player following Peterborough win

Blackpool beat Peterborough United 3-1 at home on Saturday to end their run of eight games without a win.

It was a big game for Neil Critchley’s players after they were coming into this game on the back of three straight defeats.

It didn’t start well either as Siriki Dembele put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes after he rounded ‘keeper Daniel Grimshaw.

The Seasiders equalised 15 minutes later though after good work from Josh Bowler set up Keshi Anderson – but Blackpool had to wait until the 86th minute of the match to find their winner.

Critchley sent on youngster Sonny Carey along with Jerry Yates and both had a huge impact on the game.

Carey scored what looked to be the winner after being picked out by Anderson by Yates made sure of the win four minutes later.

It was Carey though who drew the plaudits as the youngster scored his first goal since arriving from non-league outfit Kings Lynn Town in the summer.

Supporters were pleased for their young summer acquisition grabbing his first for the club – here’s what they said on Twitter.

Loving the huge smile on his face 🧡 — sylviacleaver (@sylviacleaver) December 19, 2021

Well done super sonny👏👏👏 — karen akers (@akers40_akers) December 18, 2021

A Sonny Carey chant is needed desperately the lad is playing brilliantly — Danny 🍊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dannywardbfc) December 19, 2021

Best footballer we have. — BISONS (@BISONS1973) December 18, 2021

Get in there sonny 💪. Plenty more where that came from. — davidkeeley (@davidkeeley3) December 18, 2021

Gonna be a massive player, for the club 💪🍊 — Lasher (@Wayne__sc) December 18, 2021

Well done @SonnyCarey_10, hopefully the first of many! 👏👏👏🍊🍊🍊 — lisa higham (@lisamp73) December 18, 2021

Baller 👏🏼 — Dan Franks (@DanielFranks85) December 18, 2021

He deserves it! — Laura Ann Hall (@Laura3Ann) December 18, 2021

Things you like to see. Well done @SonnyCarey_10 https://t.co/FTXMs0OcMP — Greg Plummer (@GregTheLynnNews) December 19, 2021