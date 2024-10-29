Key Takeaways EA FC 25 was boosted by Football Manager 2025 delay, attracting players eagerly awaiting FM 25's release.

EA FC 25 is nearly a month old and has been dealt a great boost lately, following the news that Football Manager 2025 will be delayed until March next year.

With fans of Sports Interactive's yearly title left gutted with the news of the delay, we could see a spike of players heading EA's way whilst they eagerly await the release of FM 25.

As many road-to-glory saves will likely be taking place, we thought we'd showcase the 20 highest-rated EFL League One players in the game. It's fair to say the ratings in the English third tier have skyrocketed this year, thanks to Birmingham City's relegation. The rankings are based on information provided by Futbin.

We've already explored ten wonderkids you should sign from League One, but this article will focus on the 20 highest-rated players in the base game when you pick it up for the first time.

For this article, we will be focusing on the base Ultimate Team cards from the start of the game. For offline players, it will be worth noting that these will be subject to change in squad updates, depending on their real-life form. This list also includes no special items, such as Team of the Week cards.

20 Taylor Gardner-Hickman

CM - Birmingham City - 69 OVR

The first of many Birmingham players on this list, thanks to three of the top 20 on Futbin's list no longer plying their trade in League One, Taylor Gardner-Hickman sneaks in at number 20. The former West Brom prodigy can play as a central midfielder, right-back, or defensive midfielder. With solid stats across the board, Gardner-Hickman will be useful in any of these positions.

Best attributes: 73 Pace, 68 Passing and Dribbling.

19 Oliver Rathbone

CM - Wrexham AFC - 69 OVR

Ollie Rathbone is a central midfielder who can also play in attacking midfield. He has a very nice card with excellent pace. With these stats, the former Rotherham United man is a perfect box-to-box midfielder for League One.

Best attributes: 82 Pace, 76 Physicality.

18 Kwame Poku

RM - Peterborough United - 69 OVR

Kwame Poku has had an electric start to the season. He sat as the joint-highest goalscorer in the league as of October 23rd, with seven goals in Posh's first 13 matches. In the game, the Ghanian is an extremely quick and agile attacker thanks to his great pace and dribbling attributes.

Best attributes: 85 Pace, 72 Dribbling.

17 Jonson Clarke-Harris

ST - Rotherham United - 69 OVR

After many fruitful years at Peterborough United, Jonson Clarke-Harris finally moved on in the summer, joining Rotherham United, who have struggled early doors. An out-and-out striker, the Jamaican's card would be ideal for you if you're looking for a strong and prolific forward, whilst not expecting agility.

Best attributes: 78 Physicality, 71 Pace.

16 Ethan Laird

RB - Birmingham City - 70 OVR

Ethan Laird has been quality in real life for the Blues. Understandably, the Midlands club have so many high-rated players in comparison to the rest of the league, as they are running away with the competition so early on. Laird is the second-best League One right-back in the game, which is crazy considering his rating of 70.

Best attributes: 84 Pace, 71 Physicality.

15 Lewis Wing

CM - Reading FC - 70 OVR

Reading star Lewis Wing is next up. The midfielder is renowned across the EFL for his long-range strikes, which have earned his teams many points throughout his career. Whilst his pace might be lacking, the rest of Wing's card is very well-rounded, with all other stats in the high 60s and low 70s.

Best attributes: 70 Physicality, Passing, and Dribbling.

14 Willum Þór Willumsson

AM - Birmingham City - 70 OVR

Summer signing Willum Þór Willumsson joined the Blues from Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands. He's enjoyed a strong start to life in England, netting three goals in ten games. With great passing and physical stats, Willumsson is a serious threat who can unlock defences. However, he is let down by his speed and agility, which makes his card unsuitable for playing out wide, despite having right midfield as an alternative position.

Best attributes: 80 Physicality, 71 Passing.

13 Alfie May

ST - Birmingham City - 70 OVR

One of the most prolific strikers in League One in recent years, Alfie May has finally found his way into a title-contending team. The attacker has great stats, which include blistering pace and lethal finishing, reflecting his ability in real life. A nice four-star weak foot along with solid dribbling make May a great striking option.

Best attributes: 84 Pace, 71 Shooting.

12 Bailey Peacock-Farrell

GK - Birmingham City - 70 OVR

Despite Birmingham's nearly flawless start to the season, Peacock-Farrell has looked slightly shaky on some occasions. However, at 70 overall, the former Leeds United man is the highest-rated goalkeeper in League One.

Best attributes: 71 Reflexes and Kicking.

11 George Dobson

DM - Wrexham AFC - 70 OVR

After a move from Charlton Athletic to Fehérvár never happened, despite George Dobson signing a pre-contract, Wrexham swooped to bring the ex-Addicks captain to Stok Cae Ras. His card lacks in the pace department, but his passing and defensive stats show that Dobson is a great deep-lying playmaker.

Best attributes: 76 Physicality, 66 Passing and Defending.

10 Lee Buchanan

LB - Birmingham City - 70 OVR

Lee Buchanan was a first-team regular for the Blues last season. However, he is yet to make an appearance for the title-hopefuls as Alex Cochrane has that left-back spot locked down. With Buchanan out of favour at St Andrew's, he could be a good option for you to sign in career mode. He has great pace coupled with solid defensive stats, and can also play at centre-back.

Best attributes: 74 Pace, 67 Defending.

9 Michal Helik

CB - Huddersfield Town - 71 OVR

Michal Helik is the last non-Birmingham player on this list, as from him onwards it's a Blues lockout. Key to Barnsley's run to the Championship play-offs a few years back, Helik will be disappointed to find himself in League One. With exceptional physical stats, Helik will be a commanding presence in your defence.

Best attributes: 81 Physicality, 70 Defending.

8 Emil Hansson

LM - Birmingham City - 71 OVR

The Birmingham domination begins with another summer signing, Emil Hansson. The 26-year-old has embarked on a bit of a journeyman's career path so far, with his next chapter coming in the Midlands. Despite lacking in pace, Hansson has great shooting, passing, and dribbling attributes which will make him a real threat.

Best attributes: 74 Pace and Dribbling.

7 Ben Davies

CB - Birmingham City - 71 OVR

Former Liverpool and Rangers defender Ben Davies also headed to St Andrew's this summer. The vastly experienced defender offers another level of cover in a strong defensive unit. In the game, his physicality, defending and decent pace are among his standout qualities.

Best attributes: 72 Physicality and Defending.

6 Alfons Sampsted

RB - Birmingham City - 71 OVR

As mentioned above, Chris Davies isn't short of quality in depth in his new-look squad. The highest-rated right-back in the division, the man on loan from Twente, has good attributes across the board. Whilst again, his pace isn't fantastic for a full-back, good dribbling, defender, and physicality make up for that.

Best attributes: 74 Pace and Physicality.

5 Tomoki Iwata

DM - Birmingham City - 72 OVR

Tomoki Iwata is one of five Birmingham players that share the title of highest-rated player in League One. The midfielder has been a revelation since his arrival in the summer, with a goal against Bolton adding to an already impressive start to life in England. His card is superb for a holding midfielder, with great pace and physicality, which allows him to chase down the ball and win it back in the middle of the park.

Best attributes: 77 Physicality and 75 Pace.

4 Christoph Klarer

CB - Birmingham City - 72 OVR

In what's proven to be another successful piece of business so far, Austrian defender Christoph Klarer is the highest-rated central defender in League One. Despite scoring an own-goal in his second appearance for the club, Klarer has seamlessly adapted to the demands of the third tier, thanks to his excellent physical presence. Being only 24, there is still plenty of time for him to grow into a top defender.

Best attributes: 76 Physicality and 73 Defending.

3 Paik Sueng Ho

CM - Birmingham City - 72 OVR

Surprisingly, nobody snapped up midfielder Paik Sueng Ho in the summer after he caught the eye with his impressive performances. The South Korean is suited to a more attacking role in FC 25, but has all stats above 60.

Best attributes: 76 Physicality and 73 Defending.

2 Alex Cochrane

LB - Birmingham City - 72 OVR

Cochrane has been one of Birmingham's smartest signings so far, which is no easy task considering the competition he has around him for that title. His card is once again a little on the slow side for a full-back, but he has good dribbling, passing and defensive attributes to make up for that.

Best attributes: 73 Pace and 69 Dribbling.

1 Krystian Bielik

DM - Birmingham City - 72 OVR

Finally, on the list is former Arsenal and Derby County man Krystian Bielik. The Polish midfielder is well on his way to reaching a century of Birmingham appearances, after signing two seasons ago from Derby. Capable as a centre-back or holding midfielder, Bielik has great defensive and physical attributes, which will make him a real powerhouse anywhere on the pitch.