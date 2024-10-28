Key Takeaways FC 25 has been well-received, boasts realistic simulation, and is currently unmatched by licensed competitors.

It's been nearly a month since EA's latest title, FC 25, was released to the public. The game has been received fairly well among the community, with the addition of 5v5 mode 'Rush' being hailed as one of the best things to happen to the series in years.

The video game series continues to advance, thanks to the upgraded technology of the new consoles and PCs. This allows EA to take their game to the next level, as they bid to make an enjoyable but realistic football simulation. Overall, this year's installment seems to be a big step up from its predecessor, FC 24.

Another factor in the popularity of the Canadian software company's yearly title is the licensing they have for the game. With Football Manager 2025 delayed until March next year, there is no real licensed competitor for FC 25 this year. Despite being two totally different games, FC offers the opportunity to lead your club to glory as a manager, similar to FM. With the EFL fully licensed on FC 25, many FM players could flock to EA's newest title to pass the time while they wait for Sports Interactive to drop FM 25.

With plenty of talent in the Championship available to sign, these are the top 20 Championship players in EA FC 25, according to Futbin. For this article, we will be focusing on the base Ultimate Team cards from the start of the game. For offline players, it will be worth noting that these will be subject to change in squad updates, depending on their real-life form. This list also includes no special items, such as Team of the Week cards.

20 Morgan Whittaker

Right-winger - Plymouth Argyle - 74 OVR

A highly-rated young winger, Plymouth Argyle fans will be buzzing they were able to retain Morgan Whittaker this summer. Already starting as a top Championship player, Whittaker has the potential to grow massively in a Career Mode save. Whilst his pace stat might be fairly average compared to other wingers, his great shooting makes him superb in front of goal.

Best attributes: 78 Pace, 74 Dribbling.

19 Ben Whiteman

Defensive midfielder - Preston North End - 74 OVR

Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman is next up on the list. The former Doncaster Rovers man has been ever-present in the Lancashire club's midfield since he arrived in 2021. At the peak of his career, being 28, Whiteman offers an experienced and well-rounded option in the engine room.

Best attributes: 77 Physicality, 74 Passing.

18 Jed Wallace

Right midfielder - West Bromwich Albion - 74 OVR

A well-known face from his Millwall days, Jed Wallace has established himself as one of the best wide midfielders in the second tier over recent years. Whilst he might not be what you're looking for in terms of longevity, you will be guaranteed a top-quality creative midfielder who will be integral to your build-up play.

Best attributes: 76 Pace, 73 Dribbling.

17 Milan van Ewijk

Right-back - Coventry City - 74 OVR

A hugely exciting signing for the Sky Blues when he arrived from Heerenveen last year, Milan van Ewijk looks like an excellent prospect for the future. Already halfway to becoming a Coventry centurion, the rapid defender has plenty of experience under his belt, with the ability to grow into a Premier League quality right-back in Career Mode.

Best attributes: 92 Pace, 71 Dribbling and Physicality.

16 Pascal Struijk

Centre-back - Leeds United - 74 OVR

Friday night's goalscoring hero Pascal Struijk is next up on the list. The powerful defender worked his way through the ranks at Elland Road, before establishing himself in the first team during the 2020-21 Premier League season. Following a strong start to the season with Leeds United, Struijk could be in for a big upgrade in FC 26, should his form continue.

Best attributes: 78 Physicality, 74 Defending.

15 Elijah Adebayo

Striker - Luton Town - 75 OVR

Elijah Adebayo is the first gold card on this list, which is obtained by having a rating of 75 or higher. The 26-year-old was Luton Town's second-highest goalscorer last term in the Premier League but has struggled upon his Championship return. After going goalless in his first ten, can you get Adebayo back among the goals in the virtual world?

Best attributes: 80 Physicality, 74 Pace.

14 Mike Tresor

Left midfielder - Burnley - 75 OVR

After relegation to the Championship, Burnley moved swiftly to secure the permanent signature of on-loan winger, Mike Tresor. Since then, the Belgium international has struggled with injury. Despite his setbacks, the 25-year-old is a highly-rated talent who could become a crucial player for Scott Parker's side.

Best attributes: 85 Pace, 77 Dribbling.

13 Ben Sheaf

Defensive midfielder - Coventry City - 75 OVR

The second Coventry player on the list, Ben Sheaf, offers another commanding presence in that holding midfield position. What the former Arsenal man lacks in pace, he certainly makes up for in defensive abilities and physical presence. Plenty of potential buyers have been interested in Sheaf since his emergence at Coventry, but the midfielder has remained loyal in a bid to return the Sky Blues to the Premier League.

Best attributes: 74 Physicality, 74 Defending.

12 Joe Rodon

Centre-back - Leeds United - 75 OVR

Joe Rodon has the key attributes of a good defender in this year's title. Along with his defending and physicality, the Welshman also has a solid 70-pace, making him on the quicker side of centre-backs in the game.

Best attributes: 77 Physicality, 76 Defending.

11 Ethan Ampadu

Centre-back - Leeds United - 75 OVR

The second Welsh Leeds centre-back, Ethan Ampadu, has a very similar card to compatriot Rodon. Whilst being slightly slower with 68-pace, the former Exeter City man's passing and dribbling stats are far superior to his teammate. Ampadu can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder, thanks to his alternate position.

Best attributes: 77 Physicality, 76 Defending.

10 Tom Krauß

Defensive midfielder - Luton Town - 75 OVR

Tom Krauß has been a well-recognized name among Career Mode players in recent years. The Mainz youngster is a highly-rated prospect, with the potential to become a top midfielder. Now in the Championship with Luton, the 23-year-old possesses a very well-rounded card, with great stats for a defensive-minded midfielder.

Best attributes: 75 Physicality, 73 Dribbling.

9 Thomas Kaminski

Goalkeeper - Luton Town - 75 OVR

The first, and only, goalkeeper on this list features in the top ten. After plenty of excellent performances in the Premier League last season, it's understandable why EA have rated Thomas Kaminski as the best goalkeeper in the Championship.

Best attributes: 77 Reflexes, 75 Handling.

8 Daniel James

Right midfielder - Leeds United - 75 OVR

Former Manchester United man Daniel James is well-known for his blistering pace. The Welshman is one of the fastest base cards in the game. Those who've been playing the game for many years may remember his Future Stars Academy objective card in FIFA 20, which was a very fun card to use. While he didn't quite hit those heights, using James will bring back some memories for those familiar with that card.

Fun Fact - James is the only rare gold card in the entire EFL Championship and the quickest.

Best attributes: 93 Pace, 74 Dribbling.

7 Salis Abdul Samed

Defensive midfielder - Sunderland - 76 OVR

Into the 76 overall cards now, first up is RC Lens loanee Salis Abdul Samed. The Ghana international is a standout in a strong Sunderland side in-game, despite having yet to make his debut in the real world. With solid passing and dribbling stats, coupled with his superb defensive stats, Abdul Samed will be a commanding presence in midfield.

Best attributes: 79 Physicality, 74 Defending.

6 Manor Solomon

Left midfielder - Leeds United - 76 OVR

Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon moved to Elland Road in the summer, as he hunted for game time, which wasn't guaranteed by the London club. Possessing both pace and good dribbling skills, Solomon's card compliments these attributes with solid passing and shooting stats, making him a very well-rounded winger.

Fun Fact - Solomon is the only player in the Championship with two attribute groups above 80 rated (Pace and dribbling).

Best attributes: 82 Pace, 80 Dribbling.

5 Gustavo Hamer

Central midfielder - Sheffield United - 76 OVR

Gustavo Hamer has been one of the top midfielders in the Championship for years now. Of course, that wasn't the case last year as he was in the Premier League. The Dutchman was a bright spark in what was an appalling season for the Blades. Hamer has the perfect card for a central midfielder, with all stats above 70 except pace, which is just one below that threshold.

Best attributes: 77 Passing, 77 Physicality.

4 Josh Cullen

Defensive midfielder - Burnley - 76 OVR

Similarly to Hamer, Josh Cullen was also in the Premier League this time twelve months ago. The Irish holding midfielder was a key part of Burnley's 2022-23 Championship triumph and will look to recreate that again. His card on FC 25 resembles that of a nimble defensive-minded midfielder, with good stats across the board.

Best attributes: 75 Passing, 73 Dribbling.

3 Jordan Beyer

Centre-back - Burnley - 76 OVR

Former German youth international Jordan Beyer looked to be a real coup when he signed for Burnley last summer, following a successful loan spell the year prior. Limited playing time last season may have hindered his progress slightly, but the defender still has plenty of quality. His card on the game reflects that of a great modern centre-back who's capable of playing in a high line, thanks to his good pace.

Best attributes: 76 Defending, 75 Physicality.

2 Alfie Doughty

Left-back - Luton Town - 77 OVR

One of the stars for Luton last season, it came as a pleasant surprise to the Hatters that they kept hold of him in the summer. Thanks to these, the former Charlton Athletic man is the joint-highest-rated player in the entire division. If you're looking for a young English wing-back, Doughty would be your best bet.

Best attributes: 82 Pace, 75 Passing.

1 Maximilian Wöber

Centre-back - Leeds United - 77 OVR

Signed in 2023, Maximilian Wober was allowed to leave Leeds United on loan last season, following their relegation. After a season with Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Austrian international returned to Elland Road but found himself out of favour. Despite this, he's still the joint-highest-rated player in the division. With excellent defensive stats, the Leeds man's card wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League.

Best attributes: 78 Defending, 78 Physicality.