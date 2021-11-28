Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best defender in the league’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as player shines against Luton Town

Cardiff City managed to secure a third win in four Championship matches under Steve Morison yesterday afternoon, with the Bluebirds running out as 2-1 winners at Luton. 

The South Wales club, who had not scored a first half goal all season, took the lead in the 10th minute when goal-line technology confirmed that Rubin Colwill’s header has crossed the line. 

The Hatters then drew level 20 minutes into the second half when Jordan Clark converted from Elijah Adebayo’s cutback. 

Sean Morrison ensured that the points were going back to South Wales in the 77th minute when he headed in a winner from Ryan Giles’ teasing cross. 

In what was a strong team performance from the recently revitalised Bluebirds, young defender Mark McGuinness particularly shone with a commanding display from centre-back. 

The 20-year-old’s physicality and defensive capabilities helped restrict Luton to very little in the attacking third, whilst he was also an important figure when bringing the ball out from defence and progressing the play into the midfield. 

McGuinness has now started the last 11 games for Cardiff in the league, with the young defender already proving to be an excellent Championship defender. 

Here, we take a look at how Cardiff fans on Twitter have reacted to McGuinness’ performance yesterday afternoon…


