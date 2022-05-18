“Best decision for all involved” – Hull City make major player call: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City striker Tom Eaves will be departing the MKM Stadium this summer, as per a report from Hull Live.

Tigers fans are still awaiting confirmation of the club’s retained list but one player who will definitely be leaving the Championship club is Eaves.

Possessing the option of extending his deal by an additional 12 months, it is believed that the Tigers have opted against doing that.

The towering forward netted five times in 31 league appearances for Hull this season, with just 12 of those matches coming in the form of starts.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the club’s decision to part company with the striker…

George Dagless

I would say on balance it probably is the best decision for all involved.

Eaves is a good forward and I think he still has plenty to offer the right club but ultimately he wasn’t getting played as much as he would have liked.

Indeed, he was used as a sub more often than not in the Sky Bet Championship and when he did come on it wasn’t always for that many minutes so I am sure he was getting fed up of that.

Hull fans may be a little disappointed he is going but it is the right decision for him and I do think he’ll be able to find a new club in pretty short order given the level he has shown he can perform at.

Whether that’s lower-end Championship or League One remains to be seen but I am confident it won’t be long before someone takes him on.

Josh Cole

“When you consider that Hull will be looking to reach new heights under the guidance of Arveladze next season, they will unquestionably need to add some more quality to their squad this summer.

Whereas Eaves did show glimpses of his talent in the Championship last season, his lack of consistency resulted in him only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.38 at this level.

With there being no guarantee that the forward would be able to find the back of the net on a regular basis next summer, it could be argued that releasing him was the right call to make.

By drafting in a replacement who has a better track-record at this level, Hull may not necessarily miss Eaves next season.

Toby Wilding

This does seem like it could be a sensible decision for Hull to make.

Eaves has rather struggle to make an impact in the Championship for the Tigers in two seasons at that level, with just ten goals in 71 second-tier appearances for the Tigers.

Given the ambition of the club’s new owners looks to be pushing on towards promotion, they are going to need a more effective option in front of goal to lead the line.

Letting Eaves move on gives them more space in the squad and wage budget for what looks it could be a rather busy summer of incomings at the MKM Stadium, with the fact he has struggled making him a candidate to move on.

Even so, considering the excellent record he previously produced in League One with Gillingham, it would not be a surprise to see him in demand with clubs in the third-tier over the course of the summer.