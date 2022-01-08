‘Best deal for all parties’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react as transfer agreement is sealed

Fleetwood Town have secured the permanent signing of striker Ellis Harrison from League One rivals Portsmouth, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

The 27-year-old had started just once for Danny Cowley’s men in the third tier this season, finding himself behind the likes of John Marquis, Leicester City loanee George Hirst and now Ronan Curtis, with the south-coast side opting to play two up top.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Welshman when he scored a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy against AFC Wimbledon at the start of September, but that wasn’t enough for him to receive a sufficient amount of game time on the pitch and he now moves on permanently as he makes the long journey up to Lancashire.

Despite Harrison’s lack of game time recently, Portsmouth have managed to generate a fee for his services which could help Cowley in his quest to bring players in as the 43-year-old looks to sustain his side’s promotion push.

For Harrison, he will be hoping to revive his career in League One after enduring underwhelming spells at both Ipswich Town and Pompey in recent years – and will now be tasked with keeping Stephen Crainey’s side afloat in the division after a tough first half of their campaign.

But focusing more on the selling side, how did Portsmouth fans react to this news? Happy to see a fringe player get a chance elsewhere? Gutted it didn’t work out after seeing him show real promise at Bristol Rovers?

We take a look at a selection of their supporters’ verdicts on Twitter.

Personally I rated Harrison when he first joined but it’s just not worked out in the end, hope it goes well for him at Fleetwood, good deal for all parties #Pompey https://t.co/UaiW71yR6C — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) January 8, 2022

Plenty has been said about his ability but no one can question his effort. Gave his all in every game. https://t.co/7TkBPzlqEZ — Pete Blackman (@peteblackman) January 8, 2022

Surprised we got a fee for him tbf https://t.co/u7ab62qdp0 — Russ (@russ_pfc) January 8, 2022

1 down 2 to go https://t.co/EaZtGH7dPN — H (@pfc_harry) January 8, 2022

Best of luck Ellis, top bloke🔵 — ben (@tew_ben) January 8, 2022

All the best mate – proper team player, superb in the air and always put a shift in – had some great moments 👊🏻🔥🔥🔥 — PompeyDog 🐮🐮 (@PompeyDog) January 8, 2022

Personally rather had seen Harrison get a chance over marquis. That said, all the best to him at Fleetwood — James (@jmcclaf) January 8, 2022

Really nice bloke, always gave the fans time and ran his socks off every game. Shame it didn’t work out, best of luck down the line — Joe (@BigGreggerr) January 8, 2022