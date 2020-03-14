‘Best day of the season’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday respond in hilarious fashion to social post

With recent off-the-field events causing the EFL to postpone fixtures across the UK until 3rd April, it gives some managers a chance to look at the current situations in their respective squads.

One manager that will know that he needs to find positive performances at the earliest of opportunities is Garry Monk, who has struggled with Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

The Owls had previously been in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier this term, but a dismal run of results has seen them slide down the table at an alarming rate.

Wednesday have only won once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, so there is certainly room for improvement in the near future.

The club recently took to Twitter to send a message to the supporters amid recent events.

Day one without football.. Look after each other 💙 #swfc pic.twitter.com/YgtgxqvCEH — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 14, 2020

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this update from the club on Saturday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

The best day of the season so far — Alfie Broughton (@AlfieBroughton) March 14, 2020

Been without football since Christmas to be fair #swfc — Matt Rsl (@matt_1867) March 14, 2020

Day 1? We’ve not played any for months. — Tim Wild (@TW_SWFC1867) March 14, 2020

After all we've been through recently, I'll still miss you 😭🦉 — 🧐 (@AbzSWFC) March 14, 2020

Felling better already. 😀 — RT (@owlsnineteen91) March 14, 2020

Saturdays are enjoyable again….👍 — Sean Wilson (@SeanWilson13) March 14, 2020

At least we wont lose today ha ha! — Andy flood (@flood902) March 14, 2020

Celebrating not losing 5-0 tbh — Lord L Macdonald (@LordMacdonald) March 14, 2020

