Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Best day of the season’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday respond in hilarious fashion to social post

Published

2 mins ago

on

With recent off-the-field events causing the EFL to postpone fixtures across the UK until 3rd April, it gives some managers a chance to look at the current situations in their respective squads. 

One manager that will know that he needs to find positive performances at the earliest of opportunities is Garry Monk, who has struggled with Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

The Owls had previously been in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier this term, but a dismal run of results has seen them slide down the table at an alarming rate.

Wednesday have only won once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, so there is certainly room for improvement in the near future.

The club recently took to Twitter to send a message to the supporters amid recent events.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to this update from the club on Saturday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Can you score full marks on this Sheffield Wednesday higher or lower quiz? 

1 of 15

The capacity of Hillsborough is higher or lower than 39,642?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best day of the season’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday respond in hilarious fashion to social post

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: