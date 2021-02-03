Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Best day of my life all over again’ – These Portsmouth fans love their club’s response to stand out Premier League result

Published

6 mins ago

on

It’s probably fair to say it was a good night all round for Portsmouth on Tuesday.

A 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley thanks to goals from Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor and Andy Cannon, gave Kenny Jackett’s side a major boost in the battle for League One promotion.

Meanwhile, their south-coast rivals Southampton were enduring an awful evening, as they suffered the equal-worst defeat in Premier League history for the second time in as many seasons, being thrashed 9-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Although that is something those associated with the Saints would probably have to preferred to forget as quickly as possible, the social media managers at Portsmouth were seemingly in no mood to let that happen.

Taking to Twitter in the wake of that record-equalling result, Pompey’s Twitter account replied to a tweet congratulating Leicester for their record-equalling win over Southampton last season, by sending the exact same message to Manchester United.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that is something that many Portsmouth fans were delighted to see, with many keen to revel in that result at Old Trafford in response to that post by the club.

Here, we take a look at how some of those Portsmouth supporters reacted to that tweet from their team.


