Summary Saturday's Birmingham City vs. Wycombe Wanderers game could impact the title race significantly.

Injury setbacks for Birmingham are likely to see Jay Stansfield and Lyndon Dykes miss out.

Wycombe's Richard Kone's return to action may boost their chances against Birmingham, aiming to continue his goal-scoring form.

Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers will go toe-to-toe on Saturday lunchtime, in a fixture which could have huge implications in the unfolding League One title race.

After a routine 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, the West Midlands club are now sat a comfortable nine points ahead of the Chairboys with a game in hand. Whilst it will be hard to reel in the runaway leaders, Wycombe could potentially start doing so with a victory on Saturday.

It will be no easy task though, as Blues are yet to lose on home soil this season. Despite Wanderers being excellent on their travels so far this campaign, the visit to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park will be a totally different kettle of fish. A sold-out crowd awaits the players on Saturday, in what will be an incredible spectacle for League One.

Birmingham have been dealt multiple injury blows ahead of the match, most notably Jay Stansfield, who suffered a worrying injury after a clash with Romoney Critchlow in the EFL Trophy semi-final. Thankfully, the latest updates suggest the injury isn't as bad as originally feared, but Blues talisman is still likely to miss Saturday's massive game.

Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers 2024/25 (BBC Sport) Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Birmingham City 31 22 7 2 34 73 2 Wycombe Wanderers 32 18 10 4 27 64 *Accurate as of 27 Feb 2025

Two further blows came when Lyndon Dykes and Scott Wright were also added to the injury list in midweek, and Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan, and Marc Leonard are all expected to remain on the sidelines for Chris Davies' men.

Wycombe have been dealt a huge boost ahead of the important match on Saturday, as top scorer Richard Kone made his long-awaited return to action against Wigan Athletic at the weekend. It seems like Wanderers will still be without the injured Fin Back, Jack Grimmer, and Kieran Sadlier, whilst Anders Hagelskjaer and Magnus Westergaard continue to get up to speed.

With that in mind, we've selected a combined XI from the players who are available for selection on Saturday. This means that the likes of Stansfield and Anderson, who would make the XI when fit, will miss out on this list as they aren't expected to be available for the game against Wycombe.

GK: Will Norris

Wycombe Wanderers

Will Norris has been excellent since his arrival at Adams Park on deadline day. The shot-stopper has kept three clean sheets in his opening four games, offering a calm and experienced head behind the defence.

Despite ex-Chairboy Ryan Allsop's strong performances for Birmingham, you can really see the calming impact Norris has had on the Wycombe defence.

RB: Ethan Laird

Birmingham City

A pretty straightforward choice at right-back as Ethan Laird has been unquestionably the best in his position in the third tier this season.

The former Manchester United man has been solid defensively, whilst also offering a great avenue of attack as well. Laird will be feeling confident after scoring a goal in midweek to seal the deal against Leyton Orient.

CB: Joe Low

Wycombe Wanderers

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Choosing two centre-backs from the multiple excellent options that both clubs have is incredibly hard, but Joe Low simply must feature.

The Welshman has been imperious at the back for Wycombe, whilst also offering a huge aerial threat from set pieces.

CB: Christoph Klarer

Birmingham City

Blues splashed the cash on Christoph Klarer in the summer. The Austrian looks to be worth every penny, playing a huge part in Birmingham's excellent defensive record.

The powerful defender is an imposing figure at the back, who will be keen to keep the Wycombe attack quiet.

LB: Alex Cochrane

Birmingham City

Daniel Harvie is very unlucky to miss out on this list. The Scot has been excellent for Wycombe this season.

However, it would feel wrong not to include Alex Cochrane on this list. Another expensive summer addition, the former Hearts defender is an excellent modern full-back, offering an attacking outlet along with defensive stability.

CM: Paik Sueng-Ho

Birmingham City

In what was a very busy summer in the West Midlands, keeping hold of star midfielder Paik Sueng-Ho was a real coup by Birmingham.

The midfield partnership the South Korean international has formed with the next player on this list has been pivotal to the Blues' success.

CM: Tomoki Iwata

Birmingham City

An absolute gem of a midfielder, it's fair to say that Tomoki Iwata might just be one of the very best central midfielders to ever grace the third tier.

As mentioned with Paik, their partnership in the middle of the park is a force to be reckoned with and Wycombe will certainly have their work cut out for them to try to win the midfield battle.

CM: Cameron Humphreys

Wycombe Wanderers

The loan market is a wonderful thing if used correctly and Wycombe certainly got it right by winning the race to sign Ipswich Town's Cameron Humphreys in the summer.

The attack-minded midfielder is a wonderful passer of the ball and also has an eye for goal, with six so far in League One.

RW: Kieran Dowell

Birmingham City

Kieran Dowell is enjoying a strong start to life at St Andrew's so far. The former Norwich City man joined Blues from Rangers in January, and has already got off the mark with his first goal.

Another experienced head in the Birmingham attack, Dowell is someone who is always looking to create that spark that his team needs.

LW: Fred Onyedinma

Wycombe Wanderers

Fred Onyedinma started his fourth spell at Adams Park on fire, netting seven goals in the first half of the season.

Despite finding