‘Best club owner we’ve had in ages’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Andrea Radrizzani message

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has urged fans not to gather in large groups with the Whites closing in on their return to the Premier League, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites were relegated from the top tier of English football in 2004 and have not returned since.

They now sit top of the Championship and would go six points clear of the play-off places with two games remaining if they beat Barnsley this evening.

It’s a frustrating blow for everyone involved with the Yorkshire club that fans cannot be present at Elland Road to see Leeds potentially end their 16-year absence from the top flight.

There were mass gatherings outside Anfield after Liverpool secured a historic first Premier League title earlier this summer and Radrizzani has penned an open letter to Whites fans in an attempt to discourage them from doing the same.

On the Yorkshire Evening Post website, the Leeds owner has thanked fans for their support.

He added: “We must continue to be sensible. I know many of you are desperate to show our boys support during this important week – but the health and well-being of our loved ones in our community must be our top priority.

“I have always felt that football means little without the presence of fans, and now I know that for sure. However, it is vitally important we stay safe and keep those around us safe too by staying at home.”

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Radrizzani’s pleas have drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Succinct and correct. We must not do what Liverpool fans did by tarnishing the teams achievements. The players still have a lot of work to do, so hopefully there will be no off the field distractions should we actually have something to celebrate #lufc — Mr G Grey (@mrtull1) July 16, 2020

Well said. Time for every one of us to say it loud and proud. If you love Leeds United….STAY HOME. — Smokin Joe (@smokinjoe8487) July 16, 2020

Well said Mr Chairman. Unfortunately knowing Leeds fans this won’t happen, but how can you blame us? If Dom Cummins is allowed out for a bday party Leeds fans WILL be out for a promotion party #mot — Ben Harrison (@benharrison___) July 16, 2020

Well said @andrearadri! We’re all there in spirit but on the sofa with a beer. Maybe cheer season ticket holders up with a commemorative centenary shirt when we go up! 😁 — Drew Foster (@DrewF64) July 16, 2020

He’s right but no one will listen. I’ve got a horrible feeling we’re gonna be worse than the Liverpool fans A few small idiots gonna make us all out to be bad and embarass the club to the everyone — Jake (@lufcjjj) July 16, 2020

For the 1st time in many years we have an owner who gets Leeds, a manager who gets Leeds and a squad who gets Leeds. — LufcKeith (@LufcKeith2) July 16, 2020

Best club owner we’ve had in ages … saying the right things at the right time .. thankyou @andrearadri .. MOT — gary hanson (@garynhanson1) July 16, 2020

Sound advice from the Boss👏🏻 — OMcHuddsWhite (@HuddsMc) July 16, 2020