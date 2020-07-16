Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Best club owner we’ve had in ages’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Andrea Radrizzani message

Published

10 mins ago

on

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has urged fans not to gather in large groups with the Whites closing in on their return to the Premier League, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites were relegated from the top tier of English football in 2004 and have not returned since.

They now sit top of the Championship and would go six points clear of the play-off places with two games remaining if they beat Barnsley this evening.

It’s a frustrating blow for everyone involved with the Yorkshire club that fans cannot be present at Elland Road to see Leeds potentially end their 16-year absence from the top flight.

There were mass gatherings outside Anfield after Liverpool secured a historic first Premier League title earlier this summer and Radrizzani has penned an open letter to Whites fans in an attempt to discourage them from doing the same.

On the Yorkshire Evening Post website, the Leeds owner has thanked fans for their support.

He added: “We must continue to be sensible. I know many of you are desperate to show our boys support during this important week – but the health and well-being of our loved ones in our community must be our top priority.

“I have always felt that football means little without the presence of fans, and now I know that for sure. However, it is vitally important we stay safe and keep those around us safe too by staying at home.”

Radrizzani’s pleas have drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


