‘Best Christmas present ever’ – Many Norwich City fans react to fresh player news

A number of Norwich City supporters have been hailing the latest confirmation from the Canaries that goalkeeper Tim Krul has committed his long-term future to the club.

Krul has been an integral part of Norwich’s success over the last few years and was an ever-present in the Canaries’ promotion campaign in 2018/19, with the Netherlands international recording 13 clean sheets and averaging an impressive tally of three saves per game (Sofascore).

The 32-year-old’s experience was vital in the Premier League last term, too, where he averaged 3.7 saves per match.

Krul was unable to help the Canaries retain their top-flight status, but he has come back this season and once again played a pivotal role in establishing them amongst the early pacesetters.

So far this term in 13 Championship appearances he has managed to average 2.6 saves per game and has recorded five clean sheets (sofascore).

The keeper’s career has somewhat stagnated following his exit from Newcastle United in 2017, and he spent a season serving as Brighton’s back-up goalkeeper, before Norwich decided to take a chance on him in the summer of 2018. That decision has been well and truly vindicated and he has become a real fans’ favourite at Carrow Road.

Norwich were keen to give their fans some festive cheer as they confirmed the keeper has signed a new deal with the club that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2024. Many fans were quick to hail the news, with one even describing it as the ‘best Christmas present ever.’

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions from Norwich fans on social media…

The last present under the tree this one 👀🤤 https://t.co/G1BnQNfBIo — Rob 🔰 (@RobboZini) December 25, 2020

What a great Christmas present! Hand up, I was skeptical when we first signed Tim but my god has he proven me wrong! https://t.co/4uDOaKrpYU — Ryan (@RyTweetsSports) December 25, 2020

That is MASSIVE https://t.co/AKn3ZTOIzn — Ryan Middleton (@ryanmiddleton21) December 25, 2020

Best Christmas present ever https://t.co/Uns3U0H7eN — Adam (@NCFC_Adam) December 25, 2020

Delighted he’s committed to the club for that long. A club is going to have to spend a lot of money to get him away. https://t.co/HFIOQTLoIw — E R J 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ILoveSport356) December 25, 2020