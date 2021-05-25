Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Best choice out there’, ‘Get in’ – Many West Brom fans excited by Frank Lampard update

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly likely to interview Frank Lampard as they search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Baggies fans.

With Allardyce stepping down at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Albion are now looking for a new head coach to lead them in their return to the Championship.

According to the Express & Star, Lampard is on the club’s shortlist of candidates and is now likely to be interviewed by The Hawthorns outfit.

It is understood, however, that Chris Wilder remains a frontrunner for the job.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the start of the year and suggested in a recent interview with The Times that he would be open to returning to the Championship.

The 42-year-old cut his teeth managerially in the English second tier – taking Derby County to the play-off final in 2018/19.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder has also been linked with the vacant Crystal Palace job, which could prove an obstacle for the Baggies given the Eagles remain a Premier League club.

It seems he’s a popular option among The Hawthorns faithful, with many supporters reacting to this latest update with excitement.

