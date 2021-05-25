Sky Bet Championship
‘Best choice out there’, ‘Get in’ – Many West Brom fans excited by Frank Lampard update
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly likely to interview Frank Lampard as they search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Baggies fans.
With Allardyce stepping down at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Albion are now looking for a new head coach to lead them in their return to the Championship.
According to the Express & Star, Lampard is on the club’s shortlist of candidates and is now likely to be interviewed by The Hawthorns outfit.
It is understood, however, that Chris Wilder remains a frontrunner for the job.
Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the start of the year and suggested in a recent interview with The Times that he would be open to returning to the Championship.
The 42-year-old cut his teeth managerially in the English second tier – taking Derby County to the play-off final in 2018/19.
The former England and Chelsea midfielder has also been linked with the vacant Crystal Palace job, which could prove an obstacle for the Baggies given the Eagles remain a Premier League club.
It seems he’s a popular option among The Hawthorns faithful, with many supporters reacting to this latest update with excitement.
Read their reaction here:
Best choice out there for me https://t.co/vwsmoXJeLY
— Bobby Hanson (@BH_WBAFC) May 25, 2021
I think he’d be my choice. Done ok elsewhere, played decent football & I’m sure he will learn from mistakes that he’s made elsewhere. https://t.co/cyJsQx1PtY
— Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) May 25, 2021
GET INNNNNNN https://t.co/BNjZD0IdXy pic.twitter.com/1httcl1REB
— BTB 👾🇹🇭 (@BTBNationed) May 25, 2021
https://t.co/calYyLAVov pic.twitter.com/iCjirW2hAS
— Jonathan Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) May 25, 2021
— Leo Woodfield (@leo_woodfield) May 25, 2021
🤞 #WBA https://t.co/onHKXpwkpD
— Josh (@JoshhhWBA) May 25, 2021
Lampard is who I want him as WBA Head Coach
— James Day (@JamesDa66851618) May 25, 2021
Lampard would be my preferred choice. I was impressed with the momentum he was building at Derby.
— John Moore (@JohnMoo39372424) May 25, 2021