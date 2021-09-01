Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Best business this transfer window’ – These Sunderland fans react to late Deadline Day deal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunderland have confirmed that Will Grigg has left the club to join Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The striker joined the Black Cats in 2019 in a high-profile, big-money deal for a League One side. However, things did not work out for the Northern Ireland international on Wearside, with Grigg failing to make a positive impact.

In total, he has managed just five league goals in 49 games for the club, with boss Lee Johnson questioning his desire at times, whilst he was also loaned out to MK Dons in the previous window.

Therefore, another move always seemed likely and his exit was announced by Sunderland prior to the deadline last night.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19

How many times have the club won the top division of English football?

As you would expect, this is a move that went down well with the support, who were glad to see Grigg secure a move away, even if it was to promotion rivals.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best business this transfer window’ – These Sunderland fans react to late Deadline Day deal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: