‘Best business this transfer window’ – These Sunderland fans react to late Deadline Day deal

Sunderland have confirmed that Will Grigg has left the club to join Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

All the best, Griggy! 👊 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2021

The striker joined the Black Cats in 2019 in a high-profile, big-money deal for a League One side. However, things did not work out for the Northern Ireland international on Wearside, with Grigg failing to make a positive impact.

In total, he has managed just five league goals in 49 games for the club, with boss Lee Johnson questioning his desire at times, whilst he was also loaned out to MK Dons in the previous window.

Therefore, another move always seemed likely and his exit was announced by Sunderland prior to the deadline last night.

As you would expect, this is a move that went down well with the support, who were glad to see Grigg secure a move away, even if it was to promotion rivals.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Thank Christ for that! 🥳 Don’t let the door hit you on your way out — Kirsten Reed (@KirstenReed71) August 31, 2021

THAT is the best business this transfer window….bar none! Oxygen thief! — Steve Beattie (@beatts_70safc) August 31, 2021

Tops off a great day for us that one. No best wishes from me at all 😂 — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) August 31, 2021

Best transfer window in recent memory. Ha'way the lads!!!! 🔴⚪ — Chris Laws (@chrisdlaws) August 31, 2021

The signing that sums up Stewart Donald's ownership, it's all there to see 2nd series Sunderland till I die. A fool and his money are easily parted! Grigg sums up what is wrong with football today total greed/no effort whatsoever!! — Neil Dougherty (@fac10doc) August 31, 2021

Best news of the night. One of the biggest dossers to ever grace this football club and that takes some doing. — Steven 🔴⚪ (@MiserableMackem) August 31, 2021

Please don't let him come back — Tom W. (@tommy54w) August 31, 2021