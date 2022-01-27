‘Best business of this window’ – Many Wigan Athletic fans react to recent player news

Many Wigan Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Tom Pearce is set to sign a new deal with the club in the near future.

The 23-year-old left back has been ever present for the Latics since joining from Leeds United back in 2019 and has become a first team regualr at the DW Stadium under Leam Richardson.

His original deal with the Sky Bet League One side was due to expire this summer, however he has now agreed fresh terms with the Lancashire side, with an announcement seemingly on the horizon over his future.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Wigan Athletic faithful to react to the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on this important update over the defender’s future with the club.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Good to hear that decent player for us when he plays — Ian Balmer (@IanBalmer2) January 26, 2022

happy days quality left back when fully fit — Luke darbyshire (@Lukedarbyshire7) January 26, 2022

Probably best business of this window for me. — Pey!! (@whatsthatmoosic) January 26, 2022

Good news that, he's been playing very well recently — Neil Sherratt (@AbramLatic) January 26, 2022

Seemed likely considering his game time is still pretty solid. — Jordan WAFC 🇧🇭 (@Jordan____wafc) January 26, 2022

I love this season. — jam (@jamulligan78) January 27, 2022

Brilliant news — harvey (@harveyo01) January 26, 2022