Highlights Jordan Pickford's time at Bradford City helped shape him into England's number one goalkeeper, showcasing his talent for a bigger stage.

Stephen Darby's professionalism and solid performances led him to become a fan favourite, leaving a lasting impact on the club's history.

James Hanson's local success story and goalscoring prowess solidified his legend status at Bradford City, providing unforgettable memories for fans.

The past decade has been somewhat like a rollercoaster for Bradford City, with little upward movement but many downward turns.

The Bantams finished 11th in League One in the 2013-14 season under former chairman Mark Lawn. This was also the season where fan favourite Nahki Wells left the club to join neighbours Huddersfield Town for a believed £1.5 million + add-ons.

The following season was a high for the club when Bradford went on a giant-killing run in the FA Cup. They beat two Premier League teams, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Sunderland at Valley Parade, before ultimately losing to Reading over two legs.

There's an argument to be made that the 2016-17 campaign was the last season of any real triumph for the club. With new ownership, the fans were optimistic; even though popular manager Phil Parkinson had left the club, club legend Stuart McCall had replaced him. The Bantams were one game away from promotion to the Championship until a controversial goal from Steve Morison for Millwall saw them beat Bradford in the League One play-off final.

Since the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, which ended in relegation to the bottom tier, Bradford City have found themselves stuck in League Two and seem destined to remain in the division for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, let’s focus on the previous decade's positives and look at the best players to wear the claret and amber strip.

The best Bradford City XI since 2014

We have gone with a traditional 4-4-2 formation to showcase the best Bradford City players of the best decade.

Position Name Current Club GK Jordan Pickford Everton RB Stephen Darby Retired CB Andrew Davies Retired CB Reece Burke Luton Town LB James Meredith Retired RW Scott Banks St. Pauli (on loan from Crystal Palace) CM Josh Cullen Burnley CM Gary Jones Retired LW Kyel Reid Rayners Lane FC ST Nahki Wells Bristol City ST James Hanson Retired

Jordan Pickford - GK

Set to be England's first-choice goalkeeper in the upcoming Euro 2024 competition, one could argue that Jordan Pickford learned everything he knows about being a top goalkeeper during his time with the Bantams.

Pickford started his career at boyhood club Sunderland before joining Bradford City on loan for the 2014-15 season.

The vocal shot-stopper quickly became a favourite with the supporters for his great athleticism and pinpoint goal kicks. Early on, it was clear that the youngster would go on to bigger and better things.

After making 33 appearances for the Bantams, Pickford went on to play for Sunderland, Preston North End, and Everton.

Have we mentioned already that he is England's number one?

Stephen Darby - RB

Ultimately known as Stephen Darby baby by the Bradford City fans, the right-back impressed during his five years at the club.

The always-reliable defender was ever-present during the League Cup run and even played in the final at Wembley before returning to the national stadium when the Bantams were promoted from League Two at the end of the 2012-13 season.

While at the club, Darby was known for his professionalism on and off the pitch. In 2014, he swept the end-of-season awards, winning seven, and was made the club captain for the following season.

After leaving Valley Parade, Darby played for Bolton Wanderers before announcing his retirement at the age of 29 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Since then, Darby set up the Darby Rimmer Foundation with co-founder Chris Rimmer and is doing amazing work raising awareness for MND.

Andrew Davies - CB

Andrew Davies, a highly-rated defender in his youth, started his career at Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

After an initial loan, Davies signed permanently for the club, and Bradford supporters quickly fell in love with him due to his brave performances. He often put his health on the line to clear the ball and even chipped in with goals, which made him stand out to the fans as someone who shared the city's hard-working nature.

The partnership formed with Rory McArdle (who was close to making this list) was solid. They were responsible for keeping the likes of Mohamed Salah, Didier Drogba, and Eden Hazard quiet in the 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

After leaving the Bantams, Davies played predominantly in the Scottish Premiership for Ross County and Dundee before returning to England to play 12 games for Hartlepool.

Reece Burke - CB

Another player on this list with Premier League pedigree, Reece Burke quickly became a fan favourite for his ability on the ball.

The still relatively young centre-back started his career at West Ham before joining Bradford City on loan for the 2015-16 season. Burke could be best described as a ball-playing defender, often raced out from the back, easily walking past opponents and taking the ball up the pitch.

Since leaving the club, Reece Burke joined Hull City for an undisclosed fee after a couple of spells out on loan.

Burke now plays in the Premier League for Luton Town.

James Meredith - LB

James Meredith was an essential part of the Bantams' cup successes and the one promotion during his time at the club between 2012 and 2017.

Known for his solid defending and attacking prowess, the left-back was up and down the pitch every game, putting in a shift.

The Bantams plucked Meredith from non-league club York City after the defender spent a lot of time in the conference divisions. It was quickly evident that he was more than good enough for league football.

Since leaving the club, Meredith has played for Millwall before returning to Australia, where he joined Perth Glory and Macarthur FC before retiring from the game.

Scott Banks - RW

The most recent Bradford City footballer on the list is tricky winger Scott Banks.

Banks joined the club on loan for the 2022-23 season and had an impressive return of six goals in 29 league games for the club. His substitution in the League Two Play-Off Semi-Final against Carlisle United caused annoyance among the Bantam faithful and was seen as one of the reasons for losing the game by some members of the fan base.

After returning to his parent club, Crystal Palace, Banks was again sent on loan to German side St. Pauli. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury and played his last game to date back in September 2023.

Josh Cullen - CM

Much like Reece Burke, Josh Cullen joined the club on loan from West Ham and quickly became a fan favourite for his skills on the pitch.

Cullen impressed the club so much on his first loan spell for the 2015-16 season that the Bantams re-signed him on loan for the following year when he was ever-present in the league.

Described as cool and calm on the ball, the energetic midfielder could operate box-to-box and had an eye for a pass, which is why many supporters had him as the first name on the team sheet that season.

Again, like Jordan Pickford and his mate Reece Burke, Cullen is currently playing in the Premier League. He signed for Burnley in 2022 after a spell with Anderlecht in Belgium.

Gary Jones - CM

Despite joining the Bantams in the more advanced stages of his career, Gary Jones quickly became loved by the fans for his leadership on the pitch.

An organiser of men, Jones shined in the midfield during the League Cup run and was the leader on the pitch during Bradford’s promotion from League Two, captaining the side at Wembley for the second time that season.

Even since leaving the club as a player, Jones can still be seen around the place, often on commentary duty or supporting the team from the stands at Valley Parade.

Kyel Reid - LW

Some may find Kyel Reid a surprise inclusion, but Reid was a significant part of the club's most recent successes.

Another player on this list who started his career at the Hammers, Reid, went on to represent many clubs throughout his long career. The talented wideman was a provider on the pitch but also scored 13 goals across two spells at the club.

Still currently going at the age of 36, Reid now plays for amateur side Rayners Lane FC.

Related Bradford City supporter unrest is bad news for off-field figures: View Bradford City fans are upset at the ownership of the club under Stefan Rupp and CEO Ryan Sparks.

Nahki Wells - ST

Initially joining the Bantams on trial in 2011, the Bermudan striker seemed to pop up from nowhere.

From his debut for Bradford City on the opening day of the 2011-12 season, it was obvious that the lad had talent. A modern-day success story for footballers looking for a chance, Wells quickly started showing his knack for goalscoring and ended up scoring 42 goals in 91 games for the club.

However, Wells did sour his reputation somewhat with the Bradford faithful moving to neighbours Huddersfield Town, but he has since been spotted in the crowd at away games, showing that the Bantam fans still love him overall.

He's still in the EFL with Championship side Bristol City.

James Hanson - ST

From stacking shelves at a well-known supermarket to gracing the Wembley turf on two occasions for the Bantams. Big Jim Hanson is a local success story.

Bradford-born Hanson is a modern-day Bradford City legend. One reason is that he left it all on the pitch for the club in every game he played, providing the club and its fans with many memories.

After showing his goalscoring ability at local non-league club Guiseley, Bradford City signed the target man for £7,500. The striker initially showed a glimpse of his future importance to the team, winning the club's Player of the Year award during his first season.

Hanson scored massive goals for the club, including against Burton Albion in the second leg of the 2013 League Two play-off semi-final, against rivals Leeds United in the 2014 EFL Cup Second Round, and against Aston Villa at Villa Park during the Bantams' League Cup run, which took them to the final.

With 77 goals in 283 games for the club, Hanson has established himself in the Bradford City history books and is currently the club's joint third-highest goalscorer with Dean Windass.