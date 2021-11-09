Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Best bit of news I’ve heard today’ – Many Birmingham fans react to gesture from Man United loanee Tahith Chong

Published

12 mins ago

on

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong surprised his Birmingham City teammates by turning up for the squad photo despite his recent groin surgery, which has caused a stir among fans of the Championship club. 

The Dutchman joined the Blues on loan in the summer and quickly became one of Lee Bowyer’s key attacking weapons – starting in 13 of their first 14 Championship games before picking up a groin injury in training.

Chong underwent surgery on the issue and as he is expected to be out for 16 weeks, returned to Manchester for his rehabilitation.

However, it appears the 21-year-old was determined not to miss out on Birmingham’s squad photo for the 2021/22 campaign and turned up to surprise his teammates.

If his recovery goes to plan, Birmingham could have the Man United winger back with them in late February ahead of the final few months of the Championship season.

That will be a massive boost for Bowyer and his side, though at this point it is unclear exactly what their targets will be at that point.

Have each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

1. Joe Lolley

Unsurprisingly, Chong’s gesture has been very well received by fans of the Blues with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best bit of news I’ve heard today’ – Many Birmingham fans react to gesture from Man United loanee Tahith Chong

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: