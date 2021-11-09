‘Best bit of news I’ve heard today’ – Many Birmingham fans react to gesture from Man United loanee Tahith Chong

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong surprised his Birmingham City teammates by turning up for the squad photo despite his recent groin surgery, which has caused a stir among fans of the Championship club.

The Dutchman joined the Blues on loan in the summer and quickly became one of Lee Bowyer’s key attacking weapons – starting in 13 of their first 14 Championship games before picking up a groin injury in training.

Chong underwent surgery on the issue and as he is expected to be out for 16 weeks, returned to Manchester for his rehabilitation.

However, it appears the 21-year-old was determined not to miss out on Birmingham’s squad photo for the 2021/22 campaign and turned up to surprise his teammates.

Surprises all his teammates at the official team photo day. Great player, even better guy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wbxp5DgC3m — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 8, 2021

If his recovery goes to plan, Birmingham could have the Man United winger back with them in late February ahead of the final few months of the Championship season.

That will be a massive boost for Bowyer and his side, though at this point it is unclear exactly what their targets will be at that point.

Unsurprisingly, Chong’s gesture has been very well received by fans of the Blues with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Even with him on cruches I wouldn't want to defend against @TahithC 😂. What a class act retuning for the team photo. https://t.co/0Q5BdokZ1T — Nashy 📷 (@Nashyphoto) November 9, 2021

Is it possible to not love this guy? #bcfc https://t.co/H80yV2FbQd — Kei (@KEIA96_) November 9, 2021

What a bloke man. How we see him back on the pitch soon #BCFC https://t.co/9T2LKxdjjJ — Ash (@Ash_Williams18) November 8, 2021

Best bit of News I've heard today Top Lad Be Great to get him back for the final run in KRO — Michael C (@MickBCFC) November 8, 2021

Got a lot of respect for this 👏🏻 #KRO https://t.co/b1UsBSBzFG — Jake 💙 (@bcfcwoody97) November 8, 2021