‘Best bit of business we’ve done in years’ – Many Derby fans marvel over 2020 arrival in Huddersfield win

Derby County got back to winning ways by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 last night and many Rams fans have praised the performance of defender Nathan Byrne.

Wayne Rooney’s side struggled to get out of first gear in the first half but still led at the break after George Edmundson nodded in Byrne’s cross.

The Derby boss shifted things around at the break and his side looked better for it in the second period, with substitute Martyn Waghorn grabbing a second after 65 minutes.

That result means the Rams are now 18th in the Championship and have moved eight points clear of the bottom three, meaning it looks as though they’re going to avoid the relegation scrap in the latter part of the season.

Their run over the past few months has been hugely impressive and Byrne has been one of their most consistent performers during that period.

The right-back joined from Wigan in the summer as a replacement for Jayden Bogle and last night’s display was another example of what a smart bit of business that was.

Byrne was up and down the right flank constantly for the Rams and attempted eight crosses, one of which led to the goal, as well as making two clearances, two tackles, and one interception (Sofascore).

The 28-year-old’s display didn’t go unnoticed among Derby fans, with many taking to Twitter to marvel at their 2020 arrival.

Read their reaction here:

I refuse to believe we payed 200k for Nathan Byrne the guys been immense #dcfc 🐏 — Bill (@Bashhh376) February 23, 2021

Nathan Byrne is Derby County’s finest crosser of a ball since Paul Simpson. Discuss. #dcfc — The Furn (@SportMonkey) February 23, 2021

Very happy with that performance. Hopefully we’ll see Waggers confidence back after his 100th. CKR, Shinnie, Byrne all excellent for me and a great save by Marshall early on. Friday will be very unpredictable, one to watch behind a cushion!!! #DCFCvHTAFC #dcfc — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) February 23, 2021

i honestly think Nathan Byrne is the best right-back in the championship — 𝙅𝙤𝙚 ツ (@dcfcJoe) February 23, 2021

Nathan Byrne for 800k is an absolute steal, what a player he’s been #dcfc — Jamie🐏 (@dcfcjw) February 23, 2021

Selling Bogle and getting him in was the best bit of business we’ve done in years. — Jonny Bates (@JonnyBates91) February 23, 2021

Nathan Byrne is a god #dcfc — Ed (@EHarper95) February 23, 2021