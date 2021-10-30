Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

'Best bit of business the club has done in years' – Plenty of Preston fans react to significant club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Preston North End have announced that striker Emil Riis has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Riis joined Preston from Randers in his native Denmark in the summer of 2020, and after a quiet debut campaign, the 23-year-old has impressed during the current season.

In total, Riis has made 57 appearances in all competitions for North End, scoring 12 goals, nine of which have come during the current campaign.

The striker had initially signed a contract that was set to run until the summer of 2024. However, it has now been confirmed that Riis has extended his deal with Preston, keeping him at Deepdale until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Riis’ new contract with Preston, plenty of the club’s fans appeared delighted with their side’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Lilywhites supporters had to say in response to confirmation of that new contract for the striker.


