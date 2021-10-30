‘Best bit of business the club has done in years’ – Plenty of Preston fans react to significant club announcement

Preston North End have announced that striker Emil Riis has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Riis joined Preston from Randers in his native Denmark in the summer of 2020, and after a quiet debut campaign, the 23-year-old has impressed during the current season.

In total, Riis has made 57 appearances in all competitions for North End, scoring 12 goals, nine of which have come during the current campaign.

The striker had initially signed a contract that was set to run until the summer of 2024. However, it has now been confirmed that Riis has extended his deal with Preston, keeping him at Deepdale until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Riis’ new contract with Preston, plenty of the club’s fans appeared delighted with their side’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Lilywhites supporters had to say in response to confirmation of that new contract for the striker.

Great news, only another year but it’s important to reward someone who is doing so well in an under performing squad who will be a key player going forward. — Warren Bennett (@ExCllrWarren) October 29, 2021

Actually the best bit of business the club has done in years tie down a player who scores goals.he wouldn't go on the cheap now either. club still needs to do more though. — James (@James27692551) October 29, 2021

Well at least we've had something good come out of this week! Bauer next please. — Gary B (@gazpne) October 29, 2021

Nice to actually see something positive contract wise for a change. — Chris Blaylock (@ChrisBlaylockDJ) October 29, 2021

That’s actually really good news fir a change — James (@Infoball2) October 29, 2021

Credit where it’s due. — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) October 29, 2021

Ok that's huge. Nice work — Connor (@Conpne03) October 29, 2021