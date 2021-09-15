‘Best alternative to Chris Hughton’ – 53-year-old keen on Nottingham Forest manager’s job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Hughton’s future as manager of Nottingham Forest continues to be uncertain with another defeat recorded at the weekend.

Fans are beginning to turn on the manager and, if things do not change quickly, it’s quite clear that he’ll be losing his job.

Indeed, according to The Sun, Chris Wilder is open to being appointed if he was approached and so, that said, some of our writers here at FLW have given their verdict on whether he’d be a good appointment at the City Ground…

Chris Thorpe

He’d just bring something different to the table to be honest and it seems more and more likely that Hughton will go.

No one can detract from the achievements that Wilder has on his CV from his time at Sheffield United, so it doesn’t shock me that he is linked with this role.

He has been making hints that he wants to come back and he doesn’t strike me as someone who would take on an ‘easy’ challenge.

Forest are in desperate need of structure and guidance and Wilder is definitely a man who ticks those boxes.

I’d love to see it happen and I think Forest would be silly to not explore the possibility if they sack Hughton.

George Harbey

I have my doubts about him to be honest.

In terms of on the pitch, Wilder deployed a 3-5-2 system which worked really at Sheffield United for the large part.

I personally think that Forest have the players to suit that kind of system, especially having brought in wing-backs in Max Lowe and Djed Spence in the summer.

But Wilder would more than likely have to be head coach given that Dane Murphy is at Forest and they have a data-led recruitment approach now.

Given how his time at United ended where he wanted more say on transfers, I’m not sure he would be the right fit.

Marcus Ally

I think Wilder is the best alternative to Chris Hughton available at the moment for Nottingham Forest. In my eyes it would be an excellent fit, when he took over Sheffield United the fan base was disgruntled after languishing in League One for far too long.

There are similarities with Forest desperate to be competing at the top end of the Championship. Wilder has a more recent Championship promotion on his CV than Hughton and therefore would be a sensible punt if they are preparing to pull the trigger.

Wilder walking through the door at the City Ground firstly guarantees survival in the second tier this season, but will also bring a more attractive style of play which would be appreciated from the stands.

With their patience with Hughton seemingly decreasing by the week, Wilder would be the perfect appointment.