Norwich City are eyeing a move for Rennes striker Bertug Yildirim following the departure of Adam Idah to Celtic.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries are interested in the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for the Irishman.

Idah completed a £9.5 million move back to Parkhead, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, via Sky Sports.

But this has left Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side looking a little short up front, with a lack of cover for starting striker Josh Sargent.

This could lead to a concrete pursuit of the Turkey international, who made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, but failed to get on the scoresheet a single time (all stats from Fbref).

Bertug Yildirim's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.00 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.27 Shots 1.92 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 2.69

Norwich City’s pursuit of Bertug Yildirim

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that sporting director Ben Knapper and Thorup have both earned his trust when it comes to new signings, citing the excitement surrounding Amankwah Forson.

Given he is likely to be a secondary option, he has claimed this could be a suitable replacement for Idah, despite his lack of goals for Rennes.

“Yildirim is a striker I wouldn’t have imagined us looking at,” Downes told Football League World.

“He’s at a very good age, he’s not scored very many goals, but it’s not a massive worry because he’s not played too many games.

“All the games he has played for Rennes he’s come off the bench, so it’s very similar to Adam Idah really.

“I would probably trust Knapper and Thorup now.

“They’ve managed to get some good signings over the line.

“Have a look at Forson, I hadn’t heard of him but he already looks a fantastic signing, and a very cheap one as well.

“So, I would trust that they know what they’re doing with Yildirim and that they have scouted right, and have looked at him and thought he has the potential to be something that we need.”

Thorup has confirmed that the club will be pursuing a new forward before the window shuts later this month.

However, the Dane has claimed that Norwich are yet to identify any targets that they will definitely chase.

“We haven’t decided entirely,” said Thorup, via Pink Un on Twitter.

“We have different options, so we have a lot of meetings.

“We are definitely in the market.

“I’m almost going to promise we will bring in some offensive players.

“I don’t think we’ll sign anyone in the next 48 hours.”

Norwich will need forward cover

Josh Sargent missed three months of the season last year with injury, which allowed Idah a chance to step into the team on a regular basis.

Norwich can’t risk something similar happening this year, but no Idah available to take up his minutes in the team.

If Yildirim is happy to come in and play second fiddle to the US international then it could be a solid signing.

His lack of goals with Rennes is a concern, but his limited game time was likely a factor, as he took shots and had chances to score but just couldn’t quite find the back of the net from only 469 minutes.