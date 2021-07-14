Bersant Celina to Ipswich Town: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Bersant Celina is still said to be very much ongoing, as per a recent report by TWTD.

Discussions have been in progress over the Kosovan international and it appears that the Tractor Boys are becoming all the more confident about the possibility of getting a deal over the line for their former loanee.

As stated in the latest report on the situation, Ipswich are said to be pushing for a initial loan deal with an option to buy Celina outright next summer.

Celina’s current side Dijon were relegated from the French first division and it is believed that he is almost certain to depart this summer as they look to rebuild.

In addition to Town, the likes of Coventry, Hull City and various top flight clubs in Holland are all eyeing a move for the former Swansea City attacker.

However Celina, who scored eight goals in 38 games during his previous spell at Portman Road, is said to be coming around to the idea of returning to his old stomping ground to join Paul Cook’s revolution.

There’s no doubting that this is an ambitious move by Ipswich but it does once again underline their promotion ambitions as they seek to get out of Sky Bet League One at the third attempt.

The 24-year-old certainly has the ability to thrive at third tier level and many of the club’s fans will be hoping that the winger can re-find the type of form which made him such a favourite during the 2017/18 season.