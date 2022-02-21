Bersant Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to play Cheltenham on Tuesday night

Sitting a mere four points from the much-desired play-off positions, Ipswich Town are continuing on their upward trajectory under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys have picked up 16 points from their last seven league games and have not conceded in their last four third-tier outings.

Their latest triumph came in the form of a 3-0 victory over Burton Albion, with the performance standing out as one, if not the best display all season.

Possessing a relatively strong goal difference, and undoubted belief, the Suffolk club will be looking to inflict further pressure on the top-six places when Cheltenham Town visit Portman Road tomorrow evening.

Unbeaten in their last five, and with their only defeat in eight coming against league leaders Rotherham United, the Robins are proving to be tough competitors.

Here, we take a look at how the Tractor Boys could line up against Cheltenham tomorrow…

With his loan move turning permanent in January, Christian Walton is continuing to shine in an Ipswich shirt, with his calming influence and shot-stopping abilities being key to four straight clean sheets for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich’s excellent recent defensive record comes with Luke Woolfenden, George Edmunson and Janoi Donacien starting all four games, with the trio proving to be just as vital as Walton.

Wes Burns has perhaps been the club’s star player this season, with the summer signing being an important source of creativity and consistency and he should be deployed in his familiar wing-back role.

On the left-hand side, Dominic Thompson is likely to start, with the Brentford loanee playing an integral role since his January move.

Despite the performance on Saturday perhaps justifying the same starting line up for tomorrow’s clash, Ipswich are amidst somewhat of a hectic schedule, and for the purposes of freshening things up, Tyreeq Bakinson could come back in for Lee Evans, with Sam Morsy likely to keep his place.

Along a similar line of thinking, Bersant Celina could come in for Sone Aluko just behind the two strikers.

Macauley Bonne could be restored to the starting XI tomorrow evening in the place of Joe Pigott, with Kayden Jackson likely to see another game from the very start.