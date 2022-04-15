Bersant Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Rotherham United tomorrow

Ipswich Town will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

The Blues’ hopes of challenging for a place in the play-offs during the closing stages of the season have faded following their inability to secure victories in their recent clashes with Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town.

Held to a 1-1 draw by the Shrews last weekend, Ipswich are set to be without Cameron Burgess on Saturday after the defender was shown a red card in this fixture.

Set to take on a Rotherham side who will be desperate to pick up a win in this fixture to boost their chances of sealing automatic promotion to the Championship, the Blues know that will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a positive result on their travels.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich could line up against the Millers…

Having deployed the 3-4-2-1 formation on several occasions this season, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna may decide to use this system against Rotherham.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has managed to claim 13 clean-sheets in League One for the Blues during the current campaign and will be determined to add this tally tomorrow.

Dominic Thompson may be drafted in as a replacement for Burgess as he did feature at centre-back for his parent-club Brentford in the League Cup earlier this season.

Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien will also line up at centre-back for Ipswich this weekend while Matt Penney and Wes Burns are set to occupy the wide positions.

Tyreeq Bakinson will be accompanied in central-midfield by Sam Morsy who is currently averaging a relatively WhoScored match rating of 6.95 in the third-tier.

Sone Aluko could potentially make way for Bersant Celina who was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club’s meeting with Shrewsbury.

Celina has impressed at times during his loan spell at Ipswich this season as he has managed to score six goals and provide five assists in 28 league appearances.

By producing an eye-catching performance tomorrow, the 25-year-old could help his side secure all three points in this fixture.

Conor Chaplin will also be selected to feature in attacking midfield while James Norwood is likely to lead the line for Ipswich after scoring his sixth goal of the term against Shrewsbury.