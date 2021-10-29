Bersant Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Plymouth Argyle tomorrow

Ipswich Town will be looking to build upon their recent victories over Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town by securing a positive result in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

The Tractors Boys ought to be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to Home Park as they have only lost one of their last eight league games and are starting to gel under the guidance of manager Paul Cook.

When you consider that Plymouth are currently top of the League One standings, Ipswich could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division if they beat Ryan Lowe’s side on Saturday.

Having witnessed his side secure a dramatic win last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Cook decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven for tomorrow’s game.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich could line up against Plymouth…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions this season, Cook is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton will be looking to claim his second clean-sheet of the season against Plymouth.

Toto Nsiala will be partnered in the heart of defence by George Edmundson whilst Matt Penney and Janoi Donacien will occupy the full-back positions.

1 of 25 Ipswich have loaned Luke Woolfenden to Swindon? True False

Sam Morsy is expected to feature in defensive midfield alongside Lee Evans who has managed to provide six direct goal contributions in 12 appearances in League One this season.

Sone Aluko is set to feature on the right-hand side of midfield whilst Bersant Celina could be drafted in as a replacement for Kyle Edwards on the left.

Having netted the winning goal for Ipswich last weekend, Celina will fancy his chances of making a positive impact for his side in their meeting with Plymouth.

When you consider that Celina has featured regularly as a winger and as a central attacking midfielder during his career, the 25-year-old could swap places with Conor Chaplin during tomorrow’s game.

Macauley Bonne is set to lead the line for Ipswich and will be determined to add to the 10 goals that he has already scored in League One this season.