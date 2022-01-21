Bersant Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Ipswich Town play host to Accrington Stanley on Saturday in looking to put their 2-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers behind them.

The early signs under Kieran McKenna have been very positive in Suffolk and they will be confident of earning back-to-back home wins in victory over Stanley.

John Coleman’s men won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to second half finishes from Colby Bishop and Harry Pell.

The Tractor Boys will still be believing in their outside play-off shot, currently sitting eight points behind Plymouth Argyle in sixth place, however dropping points against Stanley would diminish those hopes significantly.

Here, we are predicting just the one change from the side that lost out at The UniBol to take shape at Portman Road…

Bersant Celina played his first minutes of league action since his memorable goal against Crewe Alexandra in late November at Bolton and will be in contention for further involvement on Saturday.

Sone Aluko has been a reliable performer for Ipswich this season, but he does not boast the game-changing qualities of the Kosovo international, who could take Ipswich’s attacking play to a new level in the number ten role.

George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien make up an eye-catching defensive trio due to their ball playing ability, such that gives an insight into the brand of football that McKenna wants to implement in Suffolk.

James Norwood and Macauley Bonne have been building a relationship at the top of the pitch in recent weeks and McKenna will be hoping that can blossom in the coming months.

Tyreeq Bakinson arrived from Bristol City on loan on Thursday but will likely be introduced into the fold from the bench.