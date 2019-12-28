Bersant Celina highlights the importance of Swansea star to team’s fortunes

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina has highlighted the importance of Andre Ayew to the team following his impressive goalscoring run of five goals in the last four league matches.

Ayew was once again on target against Brentford on Boxing Day as he poked the ball home following Celina’s rebounded effort, but the Ghanaian’s strike could not prevent Swansea from slipping to a 3-1 defeat against the Bees at Griffin Park.

The winger has now netted 11 times during his 23 appearances this season since returning from his loan spell at Fenerbahce over the summer, and his displays have been crucial in helping Swansea to eighth in the table with the new year approaching.

Speaking to the official club website, Celina has now pinpointed Ayew’s importance to the Liberty Stadium outfit, while he revealed the 30-year-old’s contribution extends beyond his ability to find the net for Steve Cooper’s side.

“He’s such an important player for us. He’s been scoring so many important goals and fits into the way we want to play,” said Celina.

“It feels so good to have him in the team; he can do everything.

“He speaks to me a lot and tries to help me, he sets a really good example for everyone as a professional.

“He is doing so much for us as a team, and we need to make sure we help him more because you see what he brings to the team.”

Ayew’s superb performances have seen him linked with a move to Championship high-flyers Leeds United, according to Ghana Soccernet, but Swansea will be desperately hoping the attacker remains in South Wales until at least the summer.

The Verdict

Ayew’s future at the Liberty Stadium seemed uncertain over the summer given his loan spell away from the club last term, but few Swansea supporters could have predicted the impact Ayew has had on his side’s fortunes since August.

The Ghanaian quickly became an integral figure in Cooper’s plans after making his comeback for the club earlier this campaign, and Celina’s glowing praise reflects the fact that Ayew is also having a big impact on his teammates off the pitch.

Swansea have often relied on Ayew’s quality to see them through difficult matches this season, and this means it is absolutely critical that the South Wales side retain his services beyond the January transfer window.