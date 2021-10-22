Berry starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Hull on Saturday

Luton Town will be looking to build upon their entertaining draw against Derby County in midweek as they take on Hull City at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

The Hatters battled back from 2-1 down to earn a draw against the Rams at Pride Park, with goals from Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo helping to cancel out the previous strikes from Derby’s Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight.

It is fair to say that the result largely stemmed from Nathan Jones’ interesting decision to make two substitutions just after the half four mark as Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe replaced Kal Naismith and Jordan Clark respectively.

This has therefore left Jones with some decisions to make ahead of tomorrow’s game against Hull City, with various players pushing to start.

Here, we take a look at the predicted starting eleven that Luton Town could put out to face the Tigers.

Simon Sluga will once again be between the sticks for the Hatters as he looks to keep a first clean sheet on home turf since the beginning of October.

Jones should revert to a back four with Kal Naismith being suspended, which means that Amari’i Bell and James Bree will drop further back into defence alongside Tom Lockyer and Sonny Bradley.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu should be joined in midfield by Henri Lansbury after the latter came on and impressed in the draw against Derby.

Meanwhile Luke Berry should slot in as a number 10 behind the lone striker after greatly impressing this season as he just about edges out Muskwe and Clark.

Which means that Harry Cornick and Onyedinma should take their places on the flanks as Jones opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Lastly, Elijah Adebayo will lead the line on his own up front as he looks to add to his goal tally of six in the Championship this season.