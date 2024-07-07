Highlights Charlton Athletic Football Club has announced its predicted starting lineup for the opening day of the 2024/25 League One season. The team is expected to have the following players in the starting eleven:

Goalkeeper: Craig Eastmond

Defenders: Alex Mitchell, Lloyd Jones, Macaulay Gillesphey

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones is preparing his squad this summer ahead of his first full season in charge at The Valley.

The Addicks have made seven new signings during the transfer window so far, and are expected to make a couple more additions before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Charlton have also sold Alfie May, who won the Golden Boot in League One last season, to Birmingham City for a reported fee of £775,000.

They moved quickly to replace the striker, bringing in Matty Godden from Coventry City and Gassan Ahadme from Ipswich Town, both for undisclosed fees.

Jones' squad is starting to take shape, and the Welshman will be starting to think about his lineup for the opening game of the season against Wigan Athletic at the newly renamed Brick Community Stadium on the 10th of August.

Let's take a look at a potential starting eleven that Charlton could put out for the first game of next season.

GK: Will Mannion

Charlton have signed goalkeeper Will Mannion from Cambridge United on a free transfer. The 26-year-old is a physically imposing presence between the sticks, and kept four clean sheets in 14 appearances in League One last season.

Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer are the Addicks' other goalkeeping options, but the duo kept just five clean sheets between them during the 2023/24 campaign, and it would be no surprise to see at least one of them leave the club this summer.

Charlton are in the market for another new goalkeeper despite the arrival of Mannion. They were interested in a move for Sheffield United's Adam Davies, although he has now signed a new deal at Bramall Lane. The Addicks also explored a potential deal for John Ruddy, but the veteran has instead joined Newcastle United.

Jones is still likely to bring in another goalkeeper to compete for the number one spot before the transfer window closes, but as it stands, Mannion could be in goal for the opening day trip to Wigan.

RWB: Kayne Ramsay

Jones likes to play with wing-backs, and the Addicks have a few options in that area of the pitch on both sides.

Tennai Watson featured regularly at right wing-back for Charlton last season, and youngster Nathan Asiimwe can also play in that position.

However, Kayne Ramsay is probably the most likely to be given the nod on the opening day. The 23-year-old signed for Charlton on deadline day in January for an undisclosed fee from Harrogate Town.

He suffered an injury that kept him out of action for a while, but he still managed to make seven appearances in League One for his new club during the second half of the season.

Watson and Ramsay will both be confident that they can stake a claim for a place in Jones' starting eleven, while the 19-year-old Asiimwe could potentially benefit from a loan move to ensure he gets enough first team football.

CB: Alex Mitchell

Alex Mitchell has signed for Charlton from South London rivals Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

The highly-rated defender spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, where he was part of the third-best defence in the division and narrowly missed out on the play-offs - only Portsmouth and Derby County conceded fewer goals as they won automatic promotion.

The 22-year-old never played a league game for the Lions, and was sent on loan four times during his time at The Den, so he will hope that he can settle down and become a key player for Charlton.

Mitchell is a no-nonsense centre-back who played on the right-hand side of a back three for Lincoln last season, so he should feel comfortable slotting into that position for the Addicks and helping the club keep more clean sheets than they managed last term.

CB: Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones arrived at The Valley on a free transfer from Cambridge last summer, and made 32 appearances in League One at the heart of the Addicks' defence.

The 28-year-old is another physical centre-back who is aerially dominant and not afraid to put his body on the line. He had a couple of difficult moments during his debut season for Charlton, although overall he showed that he should be capable of performing in a side competing at the top end of League One.

The defender missed the final nine fixtures of the season, and Nathan Jones has revealed that he was letting a knee injury heal so that he can be fully ready for the 2024/25 campaign.

He said: "What we've done is just prepare Lloydy for this season. It wasn't selection (that saw him omitted). Yes, absolutely (he is part of our plans). And he was doing well for us. He is the type - athletic, aggressive and size - that can get better here. We want him to really knuckle down and find a really good home."

CB: Macaulay Gillesphey

Charlton have a few other players who can play in the back three, including Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Lucas Ness, but Macaulay Gillesphey being left-footed might be enough to earn him a spot in the starting lineup against Wigan.

Gillesphey was part of the Plymouth Argyle side that won the League One title in the 2022/23 season, and he joined Charlton for an undisclosed fee in January.

His long-range passing ability and defensive awareness make him a good option in the third tier, and with a full pre-season under his belt after playing 17 games during the second half of last season, he should be settled into the way Jones wants to play.

He is the only left-footed central defender currently in the Charlton squad, which could see him get the opportunity to make the position his own, unless new signing Josh Edwards is given a chance there despite naturally being a left wing-back.

LWB: Thierry Small

Charlton have a few options at left wing-back ahead of the new season. Edwards has signed for the club from Dunfermline Athletic and Tayo Edun is still in the squad after arriving from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

However, Thierry Small is bound to be in the starting eleven on the opening day after his excellent performances during the final few months of last season.

The 19-year-old joined the club on a free transfer in February after his Southampton contract was mutually terminated.

Small's skilful dribbling, pace and strength made him a valuable attacking outlet for the Addicks last term, and his performances will be key to the success of Jones' system during the 2024/25 campaign.

Charlton triggered a one-year extension to the youngster's short-term contract, and are interested in extending his terms beyond next season, after he reportedly attracted Premier League interest this summer.

CM: Conor Coventry

Charlton beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry in January.

The 24-year-old played 17 times in League One at the base of Charlton's midfield trio during the second half of last season, and showed that his range of passing will be a great addition to the Addicks' squad.

Coventry spent the first half of the campaign training with the likes of Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse, so his experience should enable him to thrive at The Valley next season now that he is more familiar with his surroundings and Jones' style of football.

CM: Luke Berry

Another player with experience of being in and around a Premier League dressing room last season is midfielder Luke Berry.

The 31-year-old has linked back up with Jones after they worked together at Luton Town, having signed for Charlton following the expiry of his contract at Kenilworth Road, adding further promotion-winning experience to the squad.

Berry scored twice in the top flight last season, and spent the previous four seasons in the Championship, so he should be an excellent addition for the Addicks in League One.

He can score and create goals from midfield, which is something that was seriously missing last season, so his performances could be crucial to any potential success that Charlton have next term.

CM: Karoy Anderson

Teenager Karoy Anderson impressed during his first season of regular first team football for Charlton.

After signing a new long-term contract at the start of the season, he went on to score two goals and assist three in 25 League One appearances.

Jones quickly took a liking to the 19-year-old, and his performances were enough to earn him a place in Jamaica's squad for the Copa América this summer.

After a full pre-season working with Jones and with far more experience than he had at the beginning of last season, the 2024/25 campaign could be a big one for Anderson.

The Addicks have also signed midfielder Greg Docherty after his contract expired at Hull City, Terry Taylor has returned to fitness following an injury-hit campaign last season, and ex-Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop is on trial at Charlton after failing to agree new terms with Lincoln, so Jones should have plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

ST: Matty Godden

Charlton announced the signing of Coventry striker Godden for an undisclosed fee just a day after May's move to Birmingham.

Godden has spent the last four seasons in the Championship, and has scored 32 league goals for the Sky Blues in that time.

Matty Godden's League One record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 73 28 5

The last time he was in League One, he helped Coventry achieve promotion back to the second tier and was named in the PFA Team of the Year at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old's experience, runs in behind and finishing ability should make him an ideal replacement for May up front.

ST: Miles Leaburn

The Addicks also have plenty of other striking options, with Ahadme, Daniel Kanu and Chuks Aneke all currently fit for the new season.

Jones will have a decision to make over who will start up front against Wigan, but a fully fit Miles Leaburn must be difficult to overlook.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 20 goals in 58 appearances for Charlton. His physicality, pace and eye for goal will make him a threat to most defences in the third tier.

Leaburn and Aneke both missed large parts of last season through injury, so Jones may want to be careful with their fitness, meaning Ahadme could start on the opening day instead.

Either way, Charlton have plenty of attacking players at their disposal and will be able to bring on strong options from the bench when the season finally gets underway.

With more signings set to arrive at The Valley before the end of the transfer window, Charlton will feel that they have the squad to challenge at the top end of League One next season.