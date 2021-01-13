Bernard, O’Connor and Vaughan among those nominated for GMS Fans’ Player of the Month award for December

December was an action-packed month in League Two, with the festive period busier than ever in the EFL.

Despite the fixture congestion, there were some sensational standout performers in the English fourth tier and six of them have been shortlisted for the GMS Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for December.

Before you cast your vote, we’ve outlined exactly why each player has got the nod…

Di’Shon Bernard – Salford City

The Manchester United loanee showed his Premier League quality last month, helping to marshal the Salford backline as they kept pace in the top seven.

With Bernard at the heart of their defence, the League Two side conceded just three goals and kept four clean sheets in December.

The 21-year-old also had a huge influence on his side in possession, helping to launch attacks and finding the net once himself.

Timothée Dieng – Southend United

After a truly awful start to the season, Southend exploded into life last month and Dieng’s performances were a key factor.

The Shrimpers started the month with just one win all season but claimed three more in December as they won 11 points to kick-start what would be a stunning escape from relegation.

Whether it was at centre-back or in midfield, Dieng’s resolute defensive performances set the tone for an impressive run for Southend – helping his side keep three clean sheets and even grabbing a goal.

Callum Guy – Carlisle United

The Cumbrian side are flying at the top of the League Two table after taking 13 points from a possible 18 in December.

Guy’s influence on the league leaders cannot be ignored as the 24-year-old pulled the strings from central midfield.

In addition to his usual industrious defensive work, the Carlisle man provided five assists in his five League Two appearances last month.

Carlos Mendes Gomes – Morecambe

Morecambe were one of the form sides in the EFL last month and Gomes was, without doubt, one of the form players in League Two.

The 22-year-old scored five times and added an assist to help the Shrimps take 15 points from a possible 18 as they shot up the table.

Gomes was simply too much for opposition defences to handle in December, serving a reminder that he is a product of the Atletico Madrid academy.

Paudie O’Connor – Bradford City

The Bantams turned their fortunes around last month, ending a long losing run and going unbeaten through the last five games of the month.

Paudie O’Connor was ever-present during that period and his dominant displays at centre-back were a key factor in the upturn in form.

As well as winning a mammoth 58 aerial duels as he helped Bradford keep three clean sheets in December, the 23-year-old also proved an asset in the final third – scoring once and adding an assist.

James Vaughan – Tranmere Rovers

A true journeyman, Vaughan has scored goals in all four tiers of English football and he continued his impressive start to life at Prenton Park in December.

The 32-year-old found the net three times last month, pushing his tally for the season into double figures, and dominated opposition defenders – winning 36 aerial duels in total.

If his purple patch continues, Tranmere could find themselves climbing up toward the top seven once again.