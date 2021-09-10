Berahino starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Plymouth on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways in League One after they suffered a first league defeat at Morecambe.

The Owls have in the main made a good start to the League One season with Darren Moore’s side having managed to pick up ten points from a possible 15 so far.

That is not bad going considering the amount of changes that have been made to Sheffield Wednesday’s squad during the summer transfer window.

You only need to look at Ipswich Town’s slow start to realise how hard it can be to achieve results whilst getting new players to gel.

There was even one more new signing added to the Owls’ squad before the window closed with Saido Berahino arriving on a permanent deal.

Moore will now need to focus his full attention on getting the right formation and starting line-up in place from his wealth of options to get the Owls picking up three points on a consistent basis.

Sheffield Wednesday face a tough challenge in their first league game back from the international break, with Plymouth currently unbeaten at home this term and having picked up eight points from their opening five games.

20 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the League One table? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

So, with all that in mind we take a look at the starting XI Moore could turn to for the Owls’ trip to Plymouth on Saturday…

Moore has set Sheffield Wednesday up in both a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2 formation so far this season in League One in their opening five games.

That shows he has not yet come to a clear decision on the best shape to get the most out of all of the new signings that have been brought into the club.

Against Morecambe, Moore opted to go back to a 4-3-3 set up and that is something he might want to stick with for the trip to Plymouth.

In goal, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has enjoyed yet another very promising period with Northern Ireland on international duty and he saved another penalty in their goalless draw against Switzerland on Wednesday. He should be ready to come back into the side for the Owls despite his international exertions.

Jack Hunt has been Sheffield Wednesday’s first-choice right-back so far this season unsurprisingly and he should continue in that position against Plymouth.

While at left-back, Liam Palmer could move back at to the left-hand side having started at centre-back in the absence of Sam Hutchinson against Morecambe. That would mean Marvin Johnson moving back onto the bench.

Hutchinson is ready to return to action for the Owls’ trip to Plymouth and you would expect him to start alongside Dominic Iorfa now that he has returned to fitness.

In the midfield three, Barry Bannan is assured of his place in the side really this season unless he suffers any injury or suspension issues.

Against Morecambe, Moore opted to pair Bannan with both Dennis Adeniran and George Byers and that might be what he goes with at Plymouth as well. However, Lewis Wing will be pushing for a place in the side as well.

Moore has plenty of options to chose from for his front three. Callum Paterson and Jaden Brown might both keep their places in the side.

However, they will be being pushed for their places by the other attacking options that the Owls have available to them.

Not least Olamide Shodipo who is now back in contention after his injury issues.

Upfront, Moore has the choice between Lee Gregory, Florian Kamberi and Berahino. That is a very difficult headache for him to have, but also a very good one as well.

The Owls boss did suggest to the media ahead of the game that he has no reason not to think Berahino is not ready to start here and therefore it would not be a shock if he came into the side.