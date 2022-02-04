Berahino starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Burton on Saturday

Darren Moore’s side continue their play-off push this weekend as they face Burton Albion.

Sheffield Wednesday are eighth in the League One table, four points behind sixth place Oxford United but with a game in hand.

They face Burton, who are 10th in the table. There are just seven points separating the sides going into this weekend’s clash.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side won last time out, with Samuel Joseph Hughes’ 80th minute strike enough to earn three points in a 2-1 win at Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, Wednesday also go into the game with winning momentum, having earned back to back victories against Ipswich Town and Morecambe.

Here is how we predict the Owls will line up to face Burton this weekend…

Wednesday are expected to be without Harlee Dean and Josh Windass after the pair both picked up an injury midweek.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also a doubt after he also picked up a knock in the victory over Morecambe, however he will start if deemed fit by the medical staff.

Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Dennis Adeniran are all also expected to be absent through injury, as all three await their return to full fitness.

Saido Berahino could step in to replace Windass, with Liam Palmer also likely to step in to replace the injured Dean.

With no other fresh injury concerns, Moore is likely to maintain as much of the winning formula as he can by keeping the changes to a minimum.