Berahino starts: How we expect Sheffield Wednesday to line up against Accrington on Tuesday night

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build upon their recent triumph over Cambridge United by producing another impressive performance in their showdown with Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

The Owls sent out a real signal of intent to the rest of League One by sealing a 6-0 victory over the U’s at Hillsborough last weekend.

Currently seventh in the third-tier standings, Wednesday will be keen to break into the play-off places by delivering on a consistent basis in the closing stages of the season.

Set to face an Accrington outfit who have won two of their last three league games, the Owls know that they cannot afford to underestimate John Coleman’s side on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Wednesday could line up against their League One opponents…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against Cambridge, Wednesday manager Darren Moore is set to stick with this particular system tomorrow.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has now kept 13 clean-sheets in the third-tier for the Owls and will be determined to add to this tally in their meeting with Accrington.

Sam Hutchinson will be partnered in the heart of defence by Lewis Gibson and Jordan Storey who has started in each of the club’s last 10 league fixtures.

Jack Hunt will feature at right wing-back whilst Marvin Johnson is set to occupy the left-hand side of the pitch.

George Byers and Barry Bannan, who are both set to feature in central-midfield alongside Massimo Luongo tomorrow, will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after scoring against Cambridge.

Another individual who produced an eye-catching display last weekend was Saido Berahino.

The forward netted a hat-trick for the Owls and also produced an assist for Byers as he recorded a perfect WhoScored match rating of 10.

By delivering another impressive performance on Tuesday, Berahino could help his side overcome the threat that Accrington will pose.

Berahino will be partnered up-front by Lee Gregory who has managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in 26 league appearances this season.