Bentley, Bell, Semenyo, Massengo: The main Bristol City transfer talking points as January looms

Things are looking much brighter for Bristol City after they returned to Championship action with a 3-1 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

The result allowed them to extend their cushion over the bottom three to three points while also moving to within seven of the play-off places.

There is still a long way to go in 2022/23 and what we’ve seen from the Robins so far would suggest they could find themselves both in a relegation battle or battling for the top six by the time the spring rolls around.

A strong January window could play a deciding factor but we already know that Nigel Pearson isn’t likely to have much money to spend.

Even so, here are the main City transfer talking points as January looms…

New signings

Pearson would dearly love to strengthen his squad in January – with centre-back and central midfield two areas that could do with reinforcements – but has made it no secret he’s not expecting to have much, if any, cash to spend.

The Robins may need players to be sold before they can bring anyone in but they should have targets lined up and could look to be creative to get deals done.

The City boss has steered away from loan signings previously but that could also be an avenue he assesses.

Dan Bentley

In terms of player sales, club captain Dan Bentley could be someone that City look to offload as he’s fallen behind Max O’Leary in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s contract at Ashton Gate is set to expire in the summer so January represents their last chance to cash in.

Bentley won’t be happy playing second fiddle to O’Leary and you’d imagine he will be open to a move assuming he’s still second choice.

Sam Bell

Technical director Brian Tinnion has revealed that clubs are queueing up to take 20-year-old forward Sam Bell on loan ahead of the January window.

Tommy Conway’s emergence has meant opportunities have been hard to come by for Bell this term but he came off the bench against Rotherham United on Saturday and has featured in three of the last five games, which suggests Pearson has plans for him moving forward.

Given the ongoing transfer links concerning Antoine Semenyo, City may make a decision on whether to send Bell out on loan late in the window.

Han-Noah Massengo

Han-Noah Massengo’s contract expires in the summer, which makes the winter window City’s last chance to sell the midfielder before he leaves as a free agent.

You imagine the club would love to keep the 21-year-old but an offer has been on the table since the start of the year and given the way he’s fallen out of favour under Pearson, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

Whether the interest will be there for the Robins to cash in remains to be seen.

Antoine Semenyo

Fresh off a World Cup campaign with Ghana, Antoine Semenyo continues to be linked with a move away from Ashton Gate.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Rangers are among the clubs reportedly keen as the January window looms but City will not want to let one of the prized assets leave cheaply – particularly midway through the season.

The 22-year-old may be out of contract in the summer but the Robins have a one-year option so are under no pressure to sell in that regard.

That said, the South West club’s recent financial update did not make for pretty viewing so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they consider offers for him.