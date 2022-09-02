Benson starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face WBA tonight

Burnley will be hoping to continue building momentum in their quest to remain at the right end of the table as they face a potential promotion rival in West Bromwich Albion this evening.

However, the two sides have had differing starts to the campaign, with the Clarets losing just once so far this season and managing to climb into the play-offs following victories against Wigan Athletic and Millwall.

They will be full of confidence travelling to The Hawthorns, with the Lancashire outfit enjoying a very productive transfer window, though many of their supporters will be upset to have seen so many key players leave Turf Moor.

The Baggies, meanwhile, haven’t brought in as many players but will still be satisfied with the business they have managed to conduct, with the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace likely to be game-changers in front of goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

They have only won one league game though so far this season – and they will need to start getting more victories on the board if they are to record an improved finish this term following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

Bruce’s men face a daunting task this evening though – and we have picked the 11 men they could face from the start in the Midlands for this Friday night tie.

In goal, it would be difficult to see Kompany risk Aro Muric if he’s not fully fit so Bailey Peacock-Farrell comes in for the Kosovan and has a real chance to stake his claim for the number one jersey.

At left-back, Ian Maatsen could potentially return but Vitinho did a good enough job to retain his starting place – and the Dutchman probably won’t come in for Connor Roberts either with the Welshman also putting in a shift against the Lions in midweek.

In central defence, the Clarets will surely be delighted to retain the services of Charlie Taylor after seeing him make a positive start to the campaign. And he lines up alongside loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who will only get better with more experience under his belt.

In the middle of the park, it would be a surprise if anyone replaces Jack Cork, with Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen retaining their places as well with Samuel Bastien able to come off the bench as an accomplished alternative.

Brownhill is another player they will be happy to keep after seeing him make a positive start to the 2022/23 season – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrive alongside Cullen who has worked under Kompany before at Anderlecht.

Maatsen could potentially come in for Nathan Tella if the Southampton man isn’t fit – but it seems as though he will be in contention at The Hawthorns and with this, he will probably keep his place in the starting lineup.

On the other side, Manuel Benson deserves a chance to start after making a real impact off the bench in midweek, and it also gives Kompany the chance to manage Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s minutes.

Ashley Barnes could potentially start up top – but Jay Rodriguez will probably keep his place after scoring against Gary Rowett’s side.