Benson starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Stoke City on Wednesday

Burnley suffered an all too familiar fate on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City in a game that they dominated for long periods.

The Championship club’s change in ideology under new boss Vincent Kompany has been notable but the Clarets have all too often been unable to land the killer blow.

That’s exactly what they’ll be hoping to do when Stoke City arrive at Turf Moor on Wednesday fresh off a hiding at the hands of Watford over the weekend.

Alex Neil is still getting to grips with things as Potters boss but he’s got plenty of talent available to him so Kompany would be wise not to underestimate the visitors.

With that in mind, here’s the XI we believe the Clarets boss will name tomorrow evening…

Manchester City loanee Aro Muric has been Burnley’s clear number one throughout the season and looks set to continue in that role despite Northern Ireland boss Ian Barraclough warning Bailey Peacock-Farrell about his lack of game time at club level.

Ahead of him, Kompany will be tempted to stick with the same back four – with Ian Maatsen and Connor Roberts likely to get some space to attack down both flanks.

The Clarets midfield trio of Jack Cork and Josh Cullen in holding roles and Josh Brownhill further forward oozes quality so all three should get the nod as the hosts look to get back to winning ways against the Potters.

The change may come out wide, however, with Manuel Benson preferred to Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the right while Nathan Tella keeps his place up top.

There were some question marks over whether Jay Rodriguez could stay fit enough to fire Burnley to promotion and he’s certainly made a strong start this term – featuring nine times and bagging five goals so far.

Rodriguez will be keen to add to that tally against a Stoke defence that conceded four on Sunday.