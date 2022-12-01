Benson starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Peterborough on Friday night

Barnsley are back in League One action this Friday night, taking on Peterborough United in what’s already an important fixture in the race for the top-six.

Michael Duff’s side are sixth in the table and have collected 30 points this season, leaving them one adrift of Peterborough in fourth, albeit with a game in-hand.

If there’s a winner at London Road, it will give them a huge boost in the early race to secure play-off football.

Because of that, we are expecting to see Duff revert to something like the side that beat MK Dons a couple of weeks ago in their most recent League One fixture.

Brad Collins should be back in-goal, whilst a centre-back unit of Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen and Tom Edwards is fairly easy to keep selecting.

Nicky Cadden plays at left wing-back, whilst Jordan Williams, fitness permitting, will be on the right after a goal and an assist in that win over MK Dons.

Josh Benson could cover him if he doesn’t make it, and could well be in the team regardless after an FA Cup brace versus Crewe. He joins Herbie Kane and Luca Connell in the engine room.

James Norwood will hopefully be fit enough to be involved for Barnsley, yet Duff has other good options, including Jack Aitchison and Devante Cole.

