Benson starts: 3 changes Vincent Kompany should make for Burnley’s clash with Sheffield United

Fresh off their last-gasp 3-2 victory over Rotherham United, which was sealed with two goals in second half stoppage time, Championship table-toppers Burnley now have two very important matches before they head into a month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

Before they take on bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor next Sunday, they will make the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday lunchtime to take on third-placed Sheffield United.

That will be no easy task for Vincent Kompany’s side despite their long unbeaten run, with the Blades putting their bad form behind them to record back-to-back away successes this week and the Belgian has at least one enforced change to make.

Let’s take a look at THREE changes Kompany should make for the Clarets’ weekend trip across the Pennines.

Roberts in for Vitinho

Wales international Connor Roberts has appeared in all but one of Burnley’s 19 Championship matches this season, with Brazilian Vitinho given more of a chance in the last few weeks.

When Roberts came on to the pitch though against Rotherham with 16 minutes to go in normal time, Burnley did look a better side and it was a pass from the right-back that slipped in Manuel Benson to score a 91st minute equaliser.

Roberts could easily come in for Ian Maatsen, who was caught out of position for Rotherham’s opener, and that could allow Vitinho to move over to left-back, but Maatsen provides a lot more of a threat going forward, so in this instance, it should be a straight swap for the Brazilian.

Bastien in for Brownhill

One negative that came from the victory over the Millers was Josh Brownhill picking up his fifth booking of the season for an off-the-ball incident late on in the match.

That means that the influential midfielder will miss the trip to Bramall Lane, and with the status of injured Josh Cullen unknown, this could be a chance for Samuel Bastien to stake his claim in the engine room alongside Jack Cork.

The DR Congo international has found it tough to figure in Kompany’s plans this season, starting just five times and appearing 12 times in total in the Championship, but unless Cullen makes a quick recovery then it will be Bastien’s time to shine.

Benson in for Gudmundsson

There’s an argument to be had that Kompany should keep things the way they are when it comes to Manuel Benson, as he is proving to be very effective off the substitutes bench.

The dynamic Belgian has netted three times and assisted twice in his last four outings when used as a second half impact player, and out of his 16 appearances he has only started four times.

With Johann Berg Gudmundsson being ineffective against Rotherham though, perhaps now is the time for Benson to finally get a start so they can take the game to United from the get-go, and it would allow Nathan Tella to play more centrally off Jay Rodriguez.