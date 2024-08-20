Burnley's Manuel Benson is set to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with three Championship rivals interested.

That's according to Sacha Tavolieri, who has said that Leeds United, Norwich City and Sunderland are all interested in the services of the 27-year-old.

Leeds are currently in pole position, with talks of a permanent move away from Turf Moor currently taking place. The Whites came close to signing the Angolan international last season, but a move failed to materialise.

Benson has not featured in either of Burnley's opening two Championship games, despite his success in the division two years ago.

More to follow...