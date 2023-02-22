Benson & McBurnie miss out: The best combined Burnley and Sheffield United XI – Do you agree?

Burnley stretched their lead over Sheffield United at the top of the Championship to 12 points last night following a 1-1 draw with Millwall in South London.

It’s tough to see anyone catching Vincent Kompany’s side between now and the end of the season, even Sheffield United, who have been comfortable in second for much of the campaign. In fact, the only threat to them comes in the form of Middlesbrough, who have closed the gap between second and third to just four points.

Despite that Boro revival, the safe money, for now, is on Sheffield United joining Burnley back in the Premier League come the end of the season.

They’ve been one of just two sides that have managed to get the better of the Clarets this season, as Paul Heckingbottom masterminded a 5-2 win at Bramall Lane in early November; the Clarets’ only other loss came in mid-August at Watford.

Kompany has built the best side in the division, whilst you could argue that Heckingbottom has the best squad available to him, boasting plenty of international and Premier League experience.

We’ve opted to look at the best combined XI from the Championship’s top-two here, in what’s been a thankless task:

Goalkeeper: Wes Foderingham

Neither side has a standout goalkeeper with Foderingham and Arijanet Muric having their flaws. We’ve gone with Foderingham in our combined XI, though, despite the pair conceding the same amount of goals (27) and registering the same number of clean sheets (12).

Naturally other stats are fairly similar like goals conceded per 90 in 2022/23: 0.85 for Foderingham v 0.86 for Muric. Foderingham averages 2.07 saves and 1.58 exits per 90, with Muric slightly outperforming him at at 3.05 and 1.74 (Wyscout).

Our decision is purely down to the fact you’d feel more comfortable with Foderingham’s ability to command his penalty area that bit more reliably than Muric, as was shown in the game between the pair at Bramall Lane.

Defence: Jayden Bogle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Ian Maatsen

Both have been good defensively this season and there were a couple of tough calls across a back-four.

Maatsen was a simple selection at left-back with his nine goal involvements this season really standing out. On the opposite side we’ve gone with Jayden Bogle, who is really starting to look like nailing down the right wing-back berth for Sheffield United; he’s skilful and has played his part in a number of goals recently.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has four goals and two assists from right centre-back and has, statistically, been one of the Championship’s best defenders this season. He’s benefitted from the overlapping centre-back system Heckingbottom uses and registered a whoscored.com rating of 7.12 across 25 appearances.

The toughest call comes alongside him in the defence with John Egan and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in contention.

Egan wins more aerial duels, interceptions and recoveries of possessions per 90, as well as making a higher number of clearances (Wyscout). Harwood-Bellis, though, wins a higher percentage of his overall defensive duels and only commits 0.35 fouls per 90.

It’s perhaps the toughest call in this entire XI, with Egan’s ROI and Premier League experience just giving him the edge.

Midfield: Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill

We’ve gone with a 4-3-3 system given the quality of midfield and attacking players within both squads.

Essentially, the midfield three was picked from a pool of four, with Oliver Norwood added to the three names selected above.

The reason we’ve left the Sheffield United midfielder out is because we cannot justify having both him and Cullen in the same side. Cullen has accrued a pass success rate of 88.9% this season and a 74.% accuracy with his progressive passing (Wyscout). Like Norwood, he’s a tempo-setter in his side and the aforementioned pair of stats see him come out on top.

There’s no room for both players because of the need to include Brownhill and Berge.

Brownhill has 12 goal involvements in 32 appearances in the Burnley midfield this season, whilst Berge has eight in 23 appearances. The Norwegian can be frustrating at times, but in terms of his baseline standard, he’s one of the best in the Championship and cannot be left out.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Sheffield United were founded in 1889 Real Fake

Attack: Nathan Tella, Iliman Ndiaye, Anass Zaroury

The business end of the pitch is full of talent and we are leaving out Oli McBurnie and Manuel Benson, who have 18 goals combined in the Championship.

We’ve gone with Nathan Tella, unsurprisingly, who has scored 12 times in the Championship this season, along with his Burnley teammate Anass Zaroury. Whilst his basic numbers (six goals and three assists) aren’t the best, Zaroury is a special talent and his performance in the 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor will live long in the memory.

That pair, alongside Iliman Ndiaye, would give defenders up and down the country nightmares. The Senegal international has 10 goals and seven assists to his name this season, with his dribbling, strength and work-rate standing out as his best attributes.