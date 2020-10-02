Benrahma’s name enters Leeds United transfer talk again as he’s touted for switch

Brentford ace Said Benrahma has been touted to be on the move late in the transfer window, with Kevin Phillips talking up Leeds United as a possible destination.

Leeds have just seen a deal to sign Michael Cuisance collapse, with a midfielder remaining firmly on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar this summer.

Currently, Benrahma is still a Brentford player and, despite his fine form last season, a Premier League side has not snapped him up.

Discussing the 25-year-old with Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips has said: “It’s a strange one with Benrahma, it’s almost gone really quiet, you’re not seeing him get linked very much.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if that sort of deal there would probably happen last day of the transfer window, one of those that happens late on where someone probably pays a bit over the odds for him. Maybe Leeds? They might have a little go.

“I don’t actually know, of course, what club? When I look at the Premier League, sides down near the bottom, when you look at the likes of Newcastle, they brought in Fraser on a free from Bournemouth and they’ve still got Ritchie there so they’re covered.

“Villa, I think that area’s covered for them in those wide areas so I just don’t see where. Is he good enough for a top-five, top-six Premier League team? I know there was talk of him having a pre-contract with Chelsea but obviously that wasn’t true.

“I don’t see what sort of club he could go to, maybe sort of a Southampton? I am surprised there hasn’t been a club that’s put a bid in for him, I’m sure there’s been enquiries but maybe the asking price from Brentford has just put them off.”

Benrahma scored a brace for Brentford last night as they moved into the last eight of the League Cup with a 3-0 win over Fulham. His second saw him nutmeg Michael Hector before curling a stunning finish into the corner.

The Algerian scored 17 goals last season in the Championship and registered nine assists, leading Brentford into play-off contention. They lost the Wembley final to last night’s opponents, Fulham.

Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports has been reporting that Crystal Palace look set to step up their interest in Benrahma this weekend.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting case with Benrahma and it is a surprise to see that no Premier League side has come in hard for him yet.

For my money, he isn’t going to be a Leeds United player.

He’s not the style of midfielder that the club are after. He’s a winger, when Leeds are looking for a playmaker or more traditional ‘No.8’.

However, I do believe that one of Leeds’ top-flight rivals will make their move to sign the Brentford man. Last night’s goals will only encourage them too.

