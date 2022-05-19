Benning starts: The predicted Port Vale XI to face Swindon tonight

Port Vale will be desperate to overturn the deficit against Swindon Town when the two sides clash in what looks set to be a fascinating tie at Vale Park this evening, with a spot at Wembley up for grabs.

Harry McKirdy’s double looked set to provide tonight’s hosts with a mountain to climb in their quest to reach the play-off final – but James Wilson’s close-range finish in the 83rd minute has provided them with hope and they will look to utilise their home advantage to turn the tie in their favour.

Considering they were automatic promotion contenders at different points of the 2021/22 campaign, they will be extremely disappointed if they aren’t able to win a place in the final, where they will face Mansfield Town in the final.

Manager Darrell Clarke has instructed his side to be wiser with the ball tonight after failing to assert themselves as a dominant force at the County Ground on Sunday, though they will be disappointed with the result considering they had a decent share of the possession in Wiltshire.

Will those words influence his lineup this evening though? And will he make any changes going into this crunch tie?

That remains to be seen – but we have selected the starting 11 Clarke may end up picking ahead of this clash.

In goal, Aidan Stone has to keep his place considering he did little wrong at the County Ground, making some decent saves. There was nothing he could do about either of Swindon’s goals either, even making a good stop before the rebound fell to McKirdy.

The back three also remains the same despite conceding twice on Sunday, with the midfield being overrun at times and the back three arguably being the victims of that. One positive is the fact they didn’t let any more in, keeping them in the tie.

There is one change at wing-back though with Mal Banning coming in for James Gibbons, with the former making a decent impact when he came on and with that, he probably deserves a start. David Worrall will also need to be at the top of his game if the Valiants want to turn the tie on his head – because he can be a real game-changer on his day.

In midfield, Jake Taylor may not have been one of the first names on the teamsheet this term – but he came on at half-time to ensure they regained some form of control in the middle of the park and with Clarke’s comments on using the ball better, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come in for the start.

That will push Ben Garrity up the pitch, though there is one constant in the midfield with Tom Pett retaining his place. As a first-team regular for the fourth-tier outfit this term, his presence should help to provide stability in a crucial game for his side.

And up top, James Wilson and Ryan Edmondson start once more, although Clarke may be tempted to risk Jamie Proctor at some point if they are in desperate need of a goal or two. It would be difficult to see the latter starting though unless he’s fully fit.